5 Iconic 80s Lyrics That Every Generation Should Know by Heart

From young love to self-discovery, the 80s pretty much covered it all. Here are some lyrics that every generation remembers from this iconic decade, from Journey to Tears For Fears.

“Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey

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“Just a small-town girl, livin’ in a lonely world / She took the midnight train going anywhere.”

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If you know any 80s song, I’m willing to bet it’s this one. “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey has everything that you could ever need from a karaoke classic. It’s nostalgic, empowering, and leaves the listener feeling like they do after a good movie. Relentlessly inspired, and like you can do anything with if the right amount of optimism is involved.

“Take On Me” by A-ha

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“Talking away / I don’t know what I’m to say / I’ll say it anyway / Today’s another day to find you.”

Honestly, I’m not really sure what A-ha is getting at in this first verse, but I don’t really have to know to remember these lyrics. “Take On Me” is memorable because of its chorus and synth poppiness, but the verses aren’t half bad either.

“Every Breath You Take” by The Police

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“Every breath you take / And every move you make / Every bond you break, every step you take / I’ll be watching you.“

Ah yes, the stalker song to end all stalker songs. Like it or not, “Every Breath You Take” is a staple of this decade and likely as unforgettable as it is because of its sinister origins.

“Heaven” by Bryan Adams

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“Oh, thinkin’ about all our younger years / There was only you and me / We were young and wild and free.”

Like “Don’t Stop Believin’”, “Heaven” by Bryan Adams evokes possibility and wonder, with romance as its backdrop. Especially because the 80s was so long ago, there’s something about listening to songs sung from an older and wiser person’s perspective that just twists the knife a little bit extra.

“Everybody Wants To Rule The World” by Tears For Fears

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“Acting on your best behavior / Turn your back on Mother Nature / Everybody wants to rule the world.“

This chorus from “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” may be short, but it’s also iconic. An anthem speaking out against the power-hungry people of the world, this song still feels applicable today. There’s something really special about that.

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