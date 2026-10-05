3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1950s That No One Else on Earth Could Have Written

Some songs make you scratch your head. You can’t help but wonder: Where did they come from? How could anyone have come up with this idea? The lyrics, the melodies, the certain unnameable something—where do they originate?

Well, that’s just what we wanted to explore here. We wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that stand out for supreme originality. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1950s no one else on Earth could have written.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas” by Gayla Peevey (Single, 1953)

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While this 1953 hit tune was performed by the 10-year-old singer Gayla Peevey, it was not penned by the youth. Instead, it was written by songwriter John Rox, who was known for composing Broadway songs as well as pop hits throughout his lengthy career. Perhaps it takes that special blend of stage and studio to come up with this kind of tune. Indeed, if you created a singing competition TV show today and told the competitors to write a song about a literal hippo—how do you think they’d do? Exactly. But Rox nailed it—somehow.

“The Purple People Eater” by Sheb Wooley (Single, 1958)

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Every Halloween season, radio DJs dust this song off and play it for their audience. The tune has a spooky nature to it—some strange, person-eating alien is coming to Earth. That can give you shivers. But don’t worry, it’s all fiction. And no songwriter has been able to write anything like it since. This track’s combination of character, setting, plot, and humor is unmatched. Written and performed by Sheb Wooley, this offering will never be forgotten and never go out of style in October.

“Witch Doctor” by David Seville from ‘Sing Again With The Chipmunks’ (1958)

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This track launched 1,000 chipmunk-shaped ships. Not only was the song a hit, but it also created more albums, television cartoons, and merchandise than anyone could have ever imagined. Who knew that speeding up some vocals would create a decades-long craze? Well, you know who knew? Ross Bagdasarian. Using his pen name David Seville, Bagdasarian built a world from sped-up vocals that made the singer sound like a rodent. No one else could have done it—because no one did.

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