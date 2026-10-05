5 Top Records From 1967 That Never Get Old No Matter How Many Times I Listen

The late 1960s have such a distinct feel and style to them that it’s surprising so much music to come out of this era actually defies time-related expectations. While other songs grow tiresome and stale, these top records from 1967 seem to never get old no matter how many times I listen to them.

“Ode To Billie Joe” by Bobbie Gentry

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I will never tire of Bobbie Gentry’s smoky, raspy alto, and for that reason, she earned the first spot on this list of timeless 1967 records. “Ode To Billie Joe” manages to convey so much with very little, both instrumentally and lyrically speaking. The repeated refrain, “Billie Joe McCallister jumped off the Tallahatchie Bridge,” is a rare instance where an earworm is also incredibly ominous and saddening.

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“Somethin’ Stupid” by Frank & Nancy Sinatra

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Frank and Nancy Sinatra’s duet “Somethin’ Stupid” might be weird under normal circumstances, given that it’s a love song and Frank is Nancy’s father. However, it’s easy to forget the familial relations of it all when listening to how smoothly their two voices blend together. Not to mention, this melody is one that never gets old, no matter how many times I listen to it, making it an obvious addition to the list.

“By The Time I Get To Phoenix” by Glen Campbell

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Glen Campbell’s virtuosic guitar playing and crystal-clear voice never get old, and neither does his song “By The Time I Get To Phoenix”. The late 1960s were an incredibly prolific period for Campbell, who had previously enjoyed steady work as a member of The Wrecking Crew and, temporarily, The Beach Boys. (Though he would later say he didn’t enjoy the latter quite as much as some might have expected.)

“A Day In The Life” by The Beatles

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Perhaps a large reason why “A Day In The Life” by The Beatles never gets old is because the 1967 album cut feels like multiple records at once. From the contemplative, melancholy verses to Paul McCartney’s jaunty B section to a massive swirling cacophony of sound held together by Ringo Starr’s ever-steady beat, “A Day In The Life” certainly gives you plenty of bang for your buck in one track.

“Waterloo Sunset” by The Kinks

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Finally, the last song on this list of 1967 records that never get old no matter how many times I listen to it is “Waterloo Sunset” by The Kinks. I’ll go through phrases with other Kinks songs, like “Lola”, but something about this track from Something Else By The Kinks just sticks with me. Maybe it’s the natural homebody in me. Maybe it’s the infectious melody. Realistically, it’s probably a healthy mix of both.

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