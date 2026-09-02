Journey Performs With Steve Perry Lookalike, and Fans Can’t Ignore the Resemblance

While always remembered as the lead singer of Journey, Steve Perry’s talents went far beyond the stage. He also showcased his songwriting abilities with hits like “Who’s Crying Now,” “Faithfully,” and “Don’t Stop Believin.’” Often considered The Voice, Perry’s time with Journey didn’t come without a few setbacks. But even with the singer leaving the group and suffering health issues, his contributions landed in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Although fans could no longer see Perry perform with Journey, the group welcomed a Perry impersonator to help relive the glory days.

Traveling to Japan, Journey wanted to highlight those fans who continued to support the group. And while Journey had millions of listeners on Spotify, there was only one Hugo Valenti. Unlike other fans, he took his love for the band to the next level when he formed Hugo: The Ultimate Journey Tribute.

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Fans were first introduced to Valenti in Fukuoka when he covered the hit song “Faithfully.” Returning to the stage in Tokyo, the impersonator took a different approach when he performed “Keep on Runnin.’” While a special night for Valenti, the concert also featured vocals from Arnel Pineda, Jonathan Cain, Jason Derlatka, and Deen Castronovo. But for fans, it was Valenti who offered them a glimpse into the past.

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From Impersonating Steve Perry To Standing On Stage With Journey

Valenti was more than an impersonator. At one time, he auditioned for Journey when the band was looking to replace Perry. Although loving his sound, the group eventually decided to go a different route due to Valenti looking exactly like Perry. Not wanting to confuse fans, Valenti eventually got the chance to share the stage with the artists who inspired him.

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Looking at future dates, Journey will make their way back to the United States for a series of shows throughout the country. Filling September, October, and November with shows, the band will end 2026 with one last concert at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

As for Valenti, there has been no statement on whether the impersonator will make more appearances with Journey. Still, his unlikely path from tribute act to the real Journey stage proved that sometimes pretending to be your hero could lead to performing beside them.



(Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)