4 Iconic Rock Vocalists Who Proved 1974 Was Unmatched While They Were Still Fledgling Stars

These iconic rock vocalists set rock in 1974 apart from any other era. They were all rising stars at the time, but their talent outweighed their fame. It wouldn’t be long before these rock stars got the recognition they deserved for completely rewriting the rulebook of rock music.

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Steven Tyler

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Aerosmith were rising rock stars in 1974. They wouldn’t make their big break until the next year, but Steven Tyler’s ability as a rock vocalist was already well known. In the band’s early days, he tried a different vocal style than we associate with him today, but the raw power was still there.

The band released Get Your Wings in 1974, establishing Tyler as a vocalist to be reckoned with. He may not have had the banshee-esque vocals we know him for today, but everyone could see he was primed to become what we hear now.

Freddie Mercury

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Freddie Mercury and Queen were also rising stars in 1974, with Mercury’s voice being right as rain from the get-go. If one thing has always been true for this outfit, it’s that their original vocalist was a powerhouse, unmatched by any other rock star.

This band released an onslaught of songs in 1974, all of which focused on Mercury and his stellar vocals. From “Seven Seas Of Rhye” to “Killer Queen”, Mercury was out to prove he was infallible in 1974.

Bruce Springsteen

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Bruce Springsteen was also a rising star in 1974, growing a loyal fanbase on the East Coast. The following year, he would release his breakout album, Born To Run, but even before then, he was proving himself as one of rock’s most distinctive vocalists.

Springsteen’s early years were legendary. From the start, The Boss was an impassioned live performer with robust and comforting vocals. When we listen to Springsteen today, we’re washed in the same awe that his earliest listeners were.

Linda Ronstadt

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Linda Ronstadt experienced her breakout year in 1974. The world was enthralled with her vocal talent, paving the way for a long career as one of rock’s most beloved frontwomen. Moreover, she brought crossover appeal, making her an icon across multiple genres.

The year 1974 put Ronstadt on a much-deserved pedestal that no one has knocked her off of, even today. She remains an awe-inspiring vocalist with no equal in her heyday.

(Photo by Ross Marino/Getty Images)