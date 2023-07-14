Walk the Moon Announces an Indefinite Hiatus

Pop group Walk the Moon, who is responsible for the 2014 hit single, “Shut Up and Dance,” have announced a hiatus. In a YouTube video, lead singer Nicholas Petricca, explained that the band will not be recording new music or touring for an indefinite amount of time.

In the video, Petricca said, “The time has come for us to take a good long break from touring and making records together. When we do reconvene, that will be a glorious day. And the truth is, we don’t know when that’s gonna be.”

Later in the video, Petricca discusses how much the band has meant to him. He added, “In 2009, when all the other members had left, I was a band of one when my dad was getting sick, and I was at the bottom of the darkest corner of my life.

“I could have just let Walk the Moon die and disappear,” the singer continued. “Instead, I made the choice to keep going. From that point forward, Walk the Moon has been the greatest gift to me, this vehicle through which my pain and joy and memories and experiences have been transmitted to millions of other human beings in this magical way.”

While further weighing in on the band’s decision, Petricca stated, “It is an enormous act of love to carefully lift something like this from the center of our lives and place it gently to the side, out of focus, and let it rest for a moment. It’s a choice we made powerfully to follow our truth, to make space for new creations, for family, to serve our well-being and, in the long run, even serve the well-being of our community… to hopefully come back one day stronger than before.”

Petricca wraps up the video with a heartfelt farewell, saying, “With all the love in our multicolor hearts, thank you for whatever you’ve done to make this music what it is… We love you. See you soon.”

Although Walk the Moon will be taking a hiatus, it won’t be right away. The band still has three more shows left from a recent tour, including one at Ashley For The Arts in Arcadia, Wisconsin. Some of the members of the group will be releasing solo music as well.

(Photo Credit: Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)