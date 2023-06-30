5 Live Moments in Memory of Chet Atkins

One of country music’s most influential figures, Chet Atkins was a key player in inventing the “Nashville Sound,” a style of country that was steeped in pop and made the genre more appealing to the masses. Known as “Mr. Guitar,” the stringed virtuoso was also a songwriter and producer during his storied career, one that saw the musician play a part in innumerable hit records by everyone from Dolly Parton to Waylon Jennings.

As an artist, Atkins was a force, perfecting a finger-picking style that set him apart from other players. Here are five of his live performances to honor his memory on the anniversary of his passing in 2001.

1. “Mr. Sandman” (Live 1954)

The below 1954 performance sees the guitarist take on the dreamy classic “Mr. Sandman,” plucking the bouncy tune with jaw-dropping precision and ease. His nimble fingers against the steel strings are a sight as he picks out the tune perfectly.

2. “Alabama Jubilee” (Live 1956)

Live in 1956, Atkins delivers the rollicking tune “Alabama Jubilee” with a bewildering nonchalance, his fingers doing all the work. The overall display is impressive and at the end is met with a roar of applause from a spellbound audience.

3. “The Entertainer” (Live)

Taking on the well-known ditty “The Entertainer,” the guitarist is calm and collected, letting his beautifully honed talents shine. While the tune sounds elementary compared to his above performances, his fingers tell a different story as they work the strings in an impossible dance.

4. Instrumental Medley (Live with Mark Knopfler)

Atkins plays a buoyant instrumental medley alongside a fellow guitar great, Dire Straits’ Mark Knopfler. The pairing at first seems an unconventional one, but together the two are the perfect musical fit. Throughout the performance, Knopfler and the virtuoso trade off every riff or so, but overall deliver an awe-inspiring set as one.

5. Medley (Live 1974)

Showcasing another medley, Atkins again wows in the below 1974 performance. “I hope you like guitar picking because I can’t do anything else,” he fibs to the audience at the start who chuckles in return. His finger-picking is untouchable throughout as is his poise and precision.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images