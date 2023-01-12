5 Electrifying Live Moments in Honor of the Late Jeff Beck

Thunderous rocker Jeff Beck was an untouchable guitarist with a penchant for heart-racing riffs and mind-boggling runs. His steel-stringed prowess knew no bounds as he mastered and eventually revolutionized, sounds in psychedelia, jazz, blues, metal, and more. His career was a storied one, one characterized by his limitless talent.

His music was legendary and his live performances … well, they were nothing short of electrifying. Here are 5 electrifying live moments in honor of Jeff Beck, who passed away on Jan. 10 at the age of 78.

1. “She’s A Woman” Live

Beck delivers a hypnotizing rendition of “She’s A Woman,” effortlessly peppering the song with delicious heat and undeniable sensuality. Using a voice-altering device, the guitarist emits a ghoulish sound from his mouth while creating a vibrant riff with his fingers.

2. “A Day In The Life,” Live at Ronnie Scott’s

The guitarist gives this Beatles classic a Beck flair with rock-heavy flourishes and face-melting vibrato. In his impassioned performance of “A Day In The Life,” you can tell he plays the song more through feeling rather than through anything else.

3. “Hammerhead” Live in Tokyo

This performance of “Hammerhead,” live from Tokyo, is an explosive display. Beck effortlessly hammers out wailing riffs against a sturdy band for an enrapturing moment of live music.

4. “Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers” Live

A composition by Stevie Wonder, “Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers” is a song full of power and soul, something Beck delivers in this live performance. He and his backing musicians are captivating as they leave everything on the stage.

5. “Superstition” with Stevie Wonder, Live at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 25th Anniversary Show

Stevie Wonder’s classic, “Superstition,” was actually born from a collaboration with Beck, so their performance of the hit at a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 25th Anniversary show seemed meant to be. Together, they gave the crowd an absolute show-stopping performance.

Photo by Lionel FLUSIN/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images