Beyonce First Woman to Top Billboard Boxscore Since 2019 with Renaissance World Tour

Beyonce continues to build upon her legacy with her Renaissance World Tour, as it reaches the pinnacle of the Billboard Boxscore. In its first month alone from when the tour launched on May 10 to the last show of the month on May 30, the Renaissance Tour has raked in a whopping $67.5 million and sold north of 460,000 tickets, according to Billboard.

Videos by American Songwriter

This lands her at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Tours list, making her the first woman to do so in nearly four years. The Renaissance Tour made Beyonce the highest-grossing artist in May 2023, in addition to her being the first Black artist to claim the No. 1 spot on Boxscore since it launched in February 2019.

The last female to top the Boxscore was Pink in July 2019 with her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, the European leg solidifying her place in the top spot. The Rolling Stones were a close second with their four-year-long No Filter Tour. Rounding out the Top 10 on the Top Tours list for May 2023 are Coldplay, Harry Styles, Blink-182, Elton John, Shania Twain, SUGA, George Strait, Ed Sheeran and Janet Jackson.

Beyonce shows no signs of slowing down. Even before the tour started, she had to add dates due to popular demand, including a second stop in her hometown of Houston, Texas, at NRG Stadium on September 24. Los Angeles, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and Toronto, Canada, are among the other cities where shows have been added.

The tour is in support of her latest album, Renaissance, which was released in July 2022. She made history when Renaissance won four Grammy Awards at the 2023 ceremony, solidifying her as the most-awarded artist in Grammy history, with a total of 32 wins.

The superstar spent May and June touring across Europe before she brings the massive trek to North America in July.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy