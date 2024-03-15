Tommy Emmanuel and Michael Cleveland Honor a Late Legend with “Mr. Guitar” from Upcoming Chet Atkins Tribute Album

We Still Can’t Say Good Bye: A Musicians’ Tribute to Chet Atkins will hit shelves and streaming services on April 19. Today, fans get their first taste of the tribute record. Listen to “Mr. Guitar” by Tommy Emmanuel C.G.P. and Michael Cleveland below.

Videos by American Songwriter

Tommy Emmanuel is one of five people that Atkins named Certified Guitar Player (C.G.P.). He also played several songs including “Mr. Guitar” with the late Nashville legend on the 1997 album The Day Finger Pickers Took Over the World. As a result, Emmanuel is the perfect person to take the lead on this rendition of the song. The addition of Cleveland, an award-winning fiddle player, gives the tribute’s lead single a little more firepower.

[RELATED: New Chet Atkins Tribute Album Will Feature Vince Gill, Tommy Emmanuel, Eric Clapton, & More]

Grammy-winning songwriter, producer, and guitarist conceived and produced the upcoming tribute album. He spoke about Emmanuel and how Cleveland ended up on the track in a statement. “The C.G.P: Chet awarded Tommy Emmanuel doesn’t go quite far enough,” he opined. “So, as Chet would say, ‘by the power invested in me,’ I’d like to add a word. Certified Gentleman Guitar Player or C.G.G.P. which is a more complete description of the man whose warm smile and sincere kindness are displayed without fail,” he added.

“With that same sincerity, he told me, ‘We’ve got to have Michael Cleveland.’ I thought it was perfectly appropriate since Chet played a little fiddle in his early years. And I know how much he would have loved Michael’s back and forth with Tommy,” he explained.

Michael Cleveland on Working with Tommy Emmanuel

“Every opportunity I’ve had to work with my musical heroes has been an honor. And to be invited by one of them to record on a tribute to the legendary Chet Atkins is very humbling,” Cleveland shared in a statement. “Tommy Emmanuel and I worked together in 2019 when, on a leap of faith, I asked him to be a guest on my album Tall Fiddler, titled after a song he wrote,” he added. That collaboration turned into a friendship.

Then, Cleveland reflected on Emmanuel’s invitation to record “Mr. Guitar” for the tribute album. “Chet’s reputation for being an incredible guitarist is known worldwide,” he said. “I never had the chance to meet him in person, I’ve heard so many stories about his kindness and mentoring. I certainly feel that was extended to me when Tommy asked if I would record ‘Mr. Guitar’ with him.”

Featured Image: YouTube/Tommy Emmanuel