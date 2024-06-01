5 Must-Hear Songs About June for Your Pre-Summer Soundtrack

The month of June seems built for songwriting.

A lyricist can naturally find easy rhymes with the moon, gloom, and bloom while turning summer’s opening month into a glowing metaphor. There’s a June song for just about every mood: young love, weeping heartache, the great escape of summer, and on.

Consider this a pre-summer soundtrack as we say goodbye to May.

“June Is as Cold as December” by The Everly Brothers

In The Everly Brothers classic, June is a woman with a broken heart who’s afraid to fall in love again. Each boy thinks they’ll be the one to convince her to give love another chance. Unfortunately, June has nothing left to give. Summer is a hopeful time for many, but June, the girl, brings gloom to the boys like the cloudy, overcast skies of Southern California’s foggy season.

Here comes June

A vision of loveliness

When she smiles

It’s like a sweet caress

Every boy she meets

She sets his heart aglow

They think she’s the answer to their dreams

But they don’t know

“Rainy Day in June” by The Kinks

Speaking of June gloom, The Kinks’ despairing lament even terrifies its mythical creatures of elves and gnomes. Ray Davies’ woeful song reads like the intro to a fable. Humans long ago anthropomorphized nature as a nurturing mother. However, the planet has many ways to harm living things, and Davies turns the gloomy weather pattern into an ominous monster.

A misty shadow spread its wings

And covered all the ground

And even though the sun was out

The rain came pouring down

And all the light had disappeared

And faded in the gloom

There was no hope, no reasoning

This rainy day in June

“Evening in June” by Van Morrison

Thanks to Van Morrison, this playlist is entering a more hopeful phase. The Belfast singer wrote a tender love song full of the kind of summery nostalgia one wants from a June anthem. Morrison’s song reads a little like Goodnight Moon, and the childlike innocence of his lyrics goes down as smoothly as “Brown Eyed Girl.”

By the light of the moon

When the night holds the secrets

Of the sleepy lagoon

I’m contemplating moonlight

On the water

When I’m walking with you

On an evening in June

“June Afternoon” by Roxette

The Swedish pop group Roxette wrote their own “Here Comes the Sun,” which is full of blissful escapes, ice cream, and blankets. Maybe due to singer Marie Fredriksson’s Scandinavian accent, the sunny chorus hints at sarcasm: Let’s play in the park, wah wah, here comes the sun. “June Afternoon” is bubblegum and sunshine from the pop rock heirs of ABBA.

Some folks are on blankets, slowly daydreaming

And reaching for their food

Let’s go buy an ice-cream

And a magazine with an attitude

And put on a cassette, we can pretend that you’re a star

’Cause life’s so very simple, just like la-la-la

“June Hymn” by The Decemberists

A beautiful folk song about changing seasons in rural Oregon, “June Hymn” represents both the longing and hope of summer. It’s about living, observing, and taking in the world around you. In a world of immediacy, watching the slow turns of nature reminds one that just watching the leaves is enough.

Here’s a hymn to welcome in the day

Heralding a summer’s early sway

And all the bulbs all coming in

To begin

The thrushes bleating battle with the wrens

Disrupts my reverie again

Pegging clothing on the line

Training jasmine how to vine

Up the arbor to your door

And more

Standing on the landing with the war

You shouldered all the night before

