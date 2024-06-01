Jelly Roll Delivers a Big F-U With an Impromptu CeeLo Green Rendition at Sushi Restaurant

While taking over country music one song at a time, Jelly Roll continues to capture the hearts of fans with his honesty and love for his wife, Bunnie Xo. No matter if a person likes his songs or not, it is extremely hard not to like his personality. Over the last few years, the country star has constantly shared the struggles he faced when trying to find his footing in country music. And to make it worse, the country star faced numerous obstacles as he found himself on the wrong side of the law. But now, the singer holds numerous awards and a loving marriage. Always willing to share his love for Bunnie Xo, the singer recently serenaded her and an entire restaurant.

Enjoying a date with Bunnie Xo, Jelly Roll decided to visit a sushi bar. While sharing time together, the country star decided to get up and sing CeeLo Green’s 2010 hit song “F**K You” in front of his wife and everybody at the restaurant. Sharing a video of the surprise performance online, Bunnie Xo wrote, “Why did he do this to me.”

Jelly Roll Focused On Running Anther 5K

Gaining thousands of likes, fans filled the comment section with love as some wanted nothing more than to be at the restaurant when Jelly Roll started to sing. “Imagine going to get food and you walk into to The Jelly Roll.” Another person insisted, “You saying sorry to everyone that’s so excited they just got front row seats to jelly roll singing. And one comment read, “Looking great Jelly Roll. Can’t wait to see you in Midland, MI in July! Hope Bunnie Xo is with you.”

Marrying back in 2016, the couple has always been upfront about the highs and lows of love. But given their fame, both the singer and Bunnie Xo received a great deal of hate from online trolls. Discussing the backlash they receive, Bunnie Xo promised that nobody could break what they share.

As for Jelly Roll, he remains focused on his career, marriage, and getting in shape. He recently announced he wanted to run another 5K before “Turkey Day!”

