5 Notable David Gilmour Guest Performances in Honor of the Pink Floyd Guitarist

Longtime Pink Floyd singer/guitarist David Gilmour celebrates his 78th birthday on Wednesday, March 6. Gilmour joined Pink Floyd in late 1967, while the group was working on its second album, Saucerful of Secrets, and he’s appeared on every subsequent record by the band.

Gilmour also has released four solo albums, and has lent his guitar talents to impressive list of other well-known artists’ recordings outside of his famous group. In honor of Gilmour’s birthday, here’s a look at five highlights from his work as a guest musician.

Paul McCartney & Wings, “Rockestra Theme” (1979)

Gilmour was one of a variety of well-known musicians who contributed to “Rockestra Theme,” a mostly instrumental track featured on Paul McCartney & Wings’ 1979 album Back to the Egg.

As the tune’s title suggests, the song brought the star-studded collective together in the studio to create a veritable rock orchestra. In addition to Gilmour and the Wings lineup, “Rockestra Theme” featured The Shadows’ Hank Marvin, Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham and John Paul Jones, Ronnie Lane of the Faces, Procol Harum’s Gary Brooker, Elvis Costello and tghe Attractions bassist Bruce Thomas, and many more.

“Rockestra Theme” ended winning a Grammy for Best Rock Instrumental Performance in 1980. The same lineup of musicians also played on another Back to the Egg song, “So Glad to See You Here.”

Paul McCartney, “No More Lonely Nights” (1984)

Gilmour contributed soaring guitar solos and fills to McCartney’s “No More Lonely Nights,” which appeared in the former Beatles star’s 1984 film, Give My Regards to Broad Street. The melodic love ballad was a big chart hit for McCartney, peaking at No. 6 in the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 in the U.K.

In a 1990 radio interview (via Songfacts), Gilmour revealed that he wasn’t paid anything for his work on the track, since he told McCartney to give his fee to charity.

Pete Townshend, “Give Blood” (1985)

Gilmour played guitar on two song on Townshend’s 1985 concept album, White City – A Novel, “Give Blood” and “White City Fighting.” While Gilmour also co-wrote the latter tune with Townshend, “Give Blood” got more commercial attention.

The inspired melodic rock tune reached No. 5 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. The song features hypnotic, reverb-laden driving guitar lines from Gilmour.

Peter Cetera, “You Never Listen to Me” (1988)

In a somewhat surprising pairing, Gilmour played guitar on two tracks from ex-Chicago singer/bassist Peter Cetera’s 1988 solo album, One More Story—“Body Language” and “You Never Listen to Me.”

“You Never Listen to Me” is a darkly ominous rock ballad about love gone wring that showcases Gilmour’s searing, Floyd-worthy guitar riffs. The track dented the Top 40 of Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Tracks chart.

Kate Bush, “Love and Anger” (1989)

Gilmour had helped Kate Bush launch her career when she was still a teenager during the late 1970s. He worked with her on one of her early demo tapes and then co-produced her debut album, The Kick Inside (1978). Gilmour also sang backing vocals on a song from Bush’s fourth album, The Dreaming (1982).

Gilmour collaborated with Bush again on her sixth studio effort, The Sensual World (1989). He played guitar on two of the album’s tracks, “Love and Anger” and “Rocket’s Tail.”

“Love and Anger” is a dramatic power ballad mostly driven by piano and percussion. Later in the song, Gilmour rips into a reverb-heavy blues-infused guitar solo. The song reached No. 38 on the U.K. singles chart, and topped Billboard’s Modern Rock Tracks tally.