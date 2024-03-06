‘The Voice’: 16-Year-Old William Alexander Honors His Late Grandfather With Moving Blind Audition Performance

Many contestants take the stage on The Voice during the Blind Auditions in hopes of finding fame and winning the grand prize. 16-year-old New York native William Alexander had something else in mind, though. He stood in front of the panel of coaches and sang “Ceilings” by Lizzy McAlpine to honor his late grandfather.

Videos by American Songwriter

Alexander came out strong and continued to get stronger with each bar. His powerful and shining vocal delivery earned him chair turns from Chance the Rapper and Reba McEntire. However, the rest of the coaches only had good things to say about his performance. Then, the young star in the making revealed his reason for being on The Voice.

William Alexander Moves The Voice Coaches with His Story

Dan + Shay were the first coaches to give Alexander feedback. “Sorry we didn’t turn around but your tone was phenomenal,” Smyers told him. “I thought your performance got exponentially better with every single line that went on,” Mooney added. “You’re on The Voice, congratulations!”

“First of all, you’re 16. That’s crazy,” Chance began. “Great control and just a really unique tone. I really don’t think there’s anybody in the competition that sounds anything like you. I just want to be able to steer it and come out with a fire performance and fire arrangement.”

“Singing that song, I was actually singing it for my grandfather who passed away last year,” Alexander told John Legend. “He always said that he believed in me and it’s just crazy being here now,” he said, his voice thick with emotion.

McEntire asked the young singer if he was thinking about his late grandfather while performing. When he said he was, the “Fancy” signer was even more impressed. She admitted that when she sings while thinking about a loved one she gets overcome with emotion and chokes up. Then, she asked him how he managed to do it.

“I just pictured him hearing this and seeing me do this and it just made me feel so proud to be here,” he replied.

“Wonderful,” McEntire said. “You’re going to have somebody all the time,” she added before she started getting choked up.

In the end, Alexander put his future on The Voice in the country legend’s hands. Time will only tell if he is the artist who will bring McEntire her first win.

Featured Image: YouTube/NBC Stream