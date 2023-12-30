Ex-Pink Floyd Guitarist David Gilmour Has New Music on the Way, Wife/Collaborator Polly Samson Confirms

Longtime Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour is working on some new music, his wife and longtime lyricist, Polly Samson, has confirmed. Samson was interviewed recently by the Romanian publication Zile si Nopti (Days and Nights), and she revealed, “[A]t the moment I’m working with David Gilmour on new songs.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Samson also has posted a series of photos on her social media pages in recent weeks capturing Gilmour and various other musicians working at British Grove Studios, a London recording facility owned by musician Mark Knopfler. Among those identified in the photos are drummers Steve Gadd and Adam Betts, longtime Pink Floyd and Gilmour touring bassist Guy Pratt, keyboardists Roger Eno and Rob Gentry, and bassist Tom Herbert. Also appearing in the studio pics are producer Charlie Andrew, and Gilmour’s daughter Romany.

[RELATED: Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour and The Orb Launch Remix Project to Promote Metallic Spheres in Colour Album]

The photos drew a slew of comments from fans who were thrilled about Gilmour’s new project.

One fan wrote, “I am so excited that I will experience a new album by one of my guitar heroes. I wonder if we will get a tour as well because I will definitely be seeing that.”

Another commented, “I can’t wait to see the news of a new album! I’m a big fan of all of Mr Gilmour’s music. His guitar playing is absolutely exquisite, sublime, and often crystalline. Happy Christmas to you all, Polly!”

Recent Gilmour Projects

This project will mark Gilmour first solo recordings since “Yes, I Have Ghosts,” a song he released in 2020 to accompany Samson’s novel A Theater for Dreamers. The track also features vocals and harp by his daughter Romany.

Gilmour also released a new Pink Floyd song in April 2022 titled “Hey, Hey, Rise Up!” The track, which also featured Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason and bassist Pratt, as well as keyboardist Nitin Sawhney, served as a protest of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Andriy Khlyvnyuk, singer with the Ukrainian band Boombox, provided the vocals.

Gilmour’s most recent full-length solo studio album, Rattle that Lock, was released in 2015. The album topped the UK albums chart while peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. Pratt and Eno were among the musicians who contributed to that project.

Meanwhile, a remixed and remastered version of electronica group The Orb’s Metallic Spheres, a 2010 collaborative album with Gilmour, was released this past September.