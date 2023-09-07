5 of Michael Jackson’s Most Iconic Music Videos

Michael Jackson was as much a visual artist as he was a musical genius. Far from mere footnotes to his sonic masterpieces, his videos were veritable works of art, unforgettable canvases that melded color, sound, and story into spectacles of American culture.

From the gravity-defying choreography of the moonwalk to the nightmare-inducing “Thriller” dance, Jackson’s music videos have done more than just entertain us; they’ve set a new standard for what is possible in visual storytelling, choreography, and special effects. They’re not merely videos; they are culturally significant monuments, somehow both fully emblematic of their time and timelessness.

In the 1980s, the music video was still an evolving art form. Jackson elevated it to cinematic levels by blending compelling stories with groundbreaking technology and dance moves that are as iconic as the King of Pop himself. These five videos in particular capture this transcendental legacy, showcasing Jackson’s unmatched genius in fusing music and visual art to create iconic pieces of pop culture.

1. “Thriller” (1983)

The Video:

No conversation about Michael Jackson’s best videos can begin without mentioning “Thriller.” Directed by John Landis, this 13-minute mini-movie revolutionized the music video industry with its cinematic scope. A masterful blend of horror, humor, and dance, the video is a spectacle of zombie choreography and storytelling that remains unparalleled even today.

Why It’s Iconic:

“Thriller” was much more than a mere visual representation of the song; it was a seismic cultural event that was impossible to ignore. The video stretched the boundaries of what a music video could be and set an exciting new bar for artistic expression in the medium. “Thriller’s” industry influence has been indisputable, as it has inspired several generations of directors and choreographers.

2. “Billie Jean” (1983)

The Video:

Directed by Steve Barron, “Billie Jean” is another classic that features Jackson’s exceptional dancing skills. Most notably, it introduced the world to the famous moonwalk during a mesmerizing dance sequence. This visual masterpiece also used intriguing motifs and vivid storytelling elements to create a compelling narrative.

Why It’s Iconic:

The iconic visual of the light-up sidewalk has been etched into pop culture, creating one of the most memorable music videos of all time. “Billie Jean” has often been cited for setting the template for modern music videos, flawlessly marrying sound and vision.

3. “Black or White” (1991)



The Video:

The video for “Black and White” takes the viewer on a global journey, highlighting different cultures and culminating in a morphing face sequence that’s a testament to unity. Directed by John Landis, it combines groundbreaking visual effects with a message of racial harmony. The video is infused with dynamic dance sequences and impactful visuals, taking the viewer on a riveting cultural tour.

Why It’s Iconic:

“Black or White” is more than a video; it’s a statement. It takes a stand against racial discrimination while marvelously utilizing visual effects to support its message. Its social commentary, blended with visual artistry, makes it an enduring classic.

4. “Bad” (1987)

The Video:

Directed by legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese, “Bad” is a mini-movie featuring Jackson as a man who returns to his old neighborhood and asserts his newfound self-confidence through dance. The subway setting, authentic characters, and dramatic tension add multiple layers to the video’s storytelling.

Why It’s Iconic:

The choreography seen in “Bad” is legendary, and the video’s narrative depth adds layers of meaning to the song, making it one of Jackson’s standout works. The video also explores themes of identity and empowerment, enhancing its cultural relevance.

5. “Smooth Criminal” (1988)

The Video:

Part of the Moonwalker film, this video directed by Colin Chilvers showcases some of Jackson’s most complex choreography. It’s famously known for the “anti-gravity lean,” a move that seemed to defy physics. The “Smooth Criminal” video is a rollercoaster of action and dance, filled with compelling visuals and a strong narrative drive.

Why It’s Iconic:

Aside from the groundbreaking choreography, the video’s narrative is gripping, featuring Jackson in a battle against the nefarious Mr. Big. The fusion of action and music sets “Smooth Criminal” apart as a pioneering work in the realm of music videos.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage