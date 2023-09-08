5 of the Best Olivia Rodrigo Music Videos

Olivia Rodrigo is establishing herself as a video queen. Her visuals–often directed by auteur Petra Collins–are some of the most interesting in pop. She and Collins think outside the box. They augment Rodrigo’s already powerful emotions with even more outlandish visuals.

In celebration of Rodrigo’s second album, GUTS, we’re looking back at some of her best music videos to date. Check out our top five picks, below.

1. “brutal”

The music video for “brutal” is as punchy as the song itself. “brutal” opens up Sour like a slap in the face. It drops the listener headfirst into the foundation of teenage angst that structures Rodrigo’s debut album.

Collins relays the same message visually. From black fishnets and combat boots to animated tears, Rodrigo stands out from the crowd of backup ballerinas and assorted extras while singing about feeling out of place in her own life.

2. “good 4 u”

Collins and Rodrigo turned up the heat with “good 4 u.” Nodding to the ’00s classic Jennifer’s Body, Rodrigo plays a woman scorned. Her fury manifests in a raging fire she sets in her bedroom. Her crazy energy threatens to boil over at any given second. She berates her ex for finding happiness while she is stuck looking for closure.

Rodrigo and Collins know how to marry serious emotions with campy, over-the-top visuals.

3. “bad idea right?”

By now, Rodrigo and Collins have developed a very distinctive style. The visual for one of her most recent singles, “bad idea right?” borrows from ’90s B-movie horror-comedies. Mirroring the song’s lyrics, Rodrigo makes her way to her ex’s house on an absurd journey. The trek ends with her hopping into bed with an extraterrestrial type being. It’s one of the finest examples of their unique visual dictionary.

4. “drivers license”

The visual for “drivers license” is the only one on this list that wasn’t directed by Collins. Matthew Dillon Cohen held the reins for this music video. Though it isn’t the style we’ve come to know and love from Rodrigo, it is still a powerful visual for an equally powerful song.

5. “vampire”

“vampire” is one of Rodrigo’s most cinematic visuals. Inspired by Twilight, Rodrigo kicks off the video by singing earnestly about a world-altering breakup. After the first verse, a light swings down and hits Rodrigo in the head. It is then revealed that Rodrigo was performing in front of a crowd the entire time.

It’s a shocking 4th wall break that perfectly punctuates the sonic shift that happens in the song.

