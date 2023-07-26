5 of the Most Iconic Rock Videos of All Time

Once music videos became the norm, there was no going back. Artists in every genre were propping up current singles with a spunky visual. While many think of pop musicians as the purveyor of the music video, rockers have delivered their fair share of iconic visuals as well. Revisit five of the best rock videos —in no particular order—below.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 7 Iconic Music Videos of the 1970s]

1. “Smells Like Teen Spirit” (Nirvana)

In 1991, many rockers were holding onto the last semblances of the glam era. That was until Nirvana came along and blew that motif out of the water with “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” From the second the teens of America caught a glimpse of Kurt Cobain and co. rocking out in a grungy school setting in the song’s accompanying music video, it was all over.

2. “November Rain” (Guns N’ Roses)

The video for Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain” is precisely the opposite of “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” In fact, Dave Grohl once slighted GNR’s audacious video saying, “When a musician starts to use the term ‘mini-movie’ to describe a video, it’s time to quit.”

Guns N’ Roses delivered something truly unforgettable with “November Rain.” It’s surreal, a little ridiculous, and everything you want out of some glam rock stalwarts.

3. “Another Brick in the Wall (Part II)” (Pink Floyd)

Speaking of surreal music videos, let’s talk about Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick in the Wall (Part II).” The song itself has an eerie quality to it without this visual to bolster those vibes. Nevertheless, the creepy animation paired with real-life footage of children is enough to make your skin crawl.

[RELATED: Behind the Surreal Music Video for “November Rain” by Guns N’ Roses]

4. “I Want to Break Free” (Queen)

Freddie Mercury was one of the most boundary-pushing rock stars of all time. On top of his experimental musicianship, he has become an icon in the LGBTQ+ community for his daring approach to sexuality and gender identity in the ’70s and ’80s. He plays around with that idea in the music video for “I Want To Break Free.” Donning a skirt and heels, Mercury plays a housewife in the visual while belting out the lyrics to the 1984 track.

5. “Sledgehammer” (Peter Gabriel)

Peter Gabriel’s “Sledgehammer” is nearly six minutes of bonkers visuals. Director Stephen Johnson decided to opt for a stop motion technique for the visual, creating something truly unique in the rock world. The effort the entire team behind the music video put in is deeply evident. It was an ambitious project, but the end result is well worth the exertion.

[RELATED: Top 10 Peter Gabriel Songs]

Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty Images