Ozzy Osbourne Launching New Talk Show With Billy Morrison About Aliens, Rock ‘n’ Roll, & More

Ozzy Osbourne and his good friend Billy Morrison, rhythm guitarist in Billy Idol’s band, have announced plans to launch a new streaming talk show called The Madhouse Chronicles. Morrison, with Osbourne by his side, shared details about the show in a video segment that ran in the beginning of the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast.

“Our new show, The Madhouse Chronicles, is dropping this April,” Morrison said in the clip. “Join us as we sit back in the ‘Osbourne Madhouse,’ reacting to the wildest internet clips and diving into topics like aliens, drugs, conspiracies, and rock ‘n’ roll. Visit OsbourneMediaHouse.com for early access, limited-edition merch, and more.”

Morrison also revealed that the classic reality show The Osbournes will be rereleased in high-def 4K, and will be made available at the website.

“Don’t miss out, and see you in the Madhouse,” he added.

Video Preview of The Madhouse Chronicles

Meanwhile, a video preview of the show has been posted at Osbourne’s social media pages.

“Have you ever wondered what’s going on in the mind of a rock star?” Morrison asks at the beginning of the promo. “Ever wonder what’s going on in the mind of the Prince of Darkness? What is going on in the mind of Ozzy Osbourne?”

Osbourne then appears and laughs sinisterly while rubbing his hands together and saying, “You’re about to find out, folks! Welcome to the Madhouse!”

Morrison then declares, “Step into the Madhouse, pull up a chair, with myself, Billy Morrison…,” with Osbourne adding, “and Ozzy Osbourne.”

Morrison goes on to explain about the show, “We are gonna discuss all the mad s— that goes on in our minds and our lives.”

As the preview proceeds, we see Morrison asking Osbourne what would be the first thing he’d say if he encountered an alien.

“What’s the drugs like?” Osbourne replies.

In another segment, Morrison and Osbourne watch a vintage clip of Osbourne performing with Black Sabbath, and he asks the Metal Madman, “Are you happy with the arc of the legend of Black Sabbath?” to which the singer answers, flatly, “No.”

Morrison then encourages fans to visit OsbourneMediaHouse.com, where they can become a member. Members will enjoy exclusive access to Osbourne and Morrison, merchandise discounts, and the chance to contribute clips to The Madhouse Chronicles.

About Morrison’s Collaborations with Osbourne

Morrison recently released a new song titled “Crack C*caine” that Osbourne co-wrote and sang. The track will be featured on Morisson’s forthcoming album, The Morrison Project, which is due out on April 19. A music video the tune recently premiered, featuring appearances by Osbourne and Paris Jackson.

Osbourne and Morrison also co-host the Ozzy Speaks radio show on the SiriusXM channel Ozzy’s Boneyard. In addition, the two collaborated on a song called “Gods” that appeared on Morrison’s 2016 solo album, God Shaped Hole.