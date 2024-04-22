New Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Foreigner, Ozzy Osbourne, & Peter Frampton React to Honor

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024 inductees was announced on Sunday, April 21, live during ABC’s broadcast of American Idol, and many of the honorees have shared their reactions to the big news.

Videos by American Songwriter

Just to recap, a total of 16 artists and music industry figures were chosen for induction this year, including eight in the Performer category. Those eight are Foreigner, Ozzy Osbourne, Peter Frampton, Dave Matthews Band, Kool & the Gang, Mary J. Blige, Cher, and A Tribe Called Quest.

[RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Reveals 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees: See Full List]

Here’s a look at how some of the newly announced Rock Hall inductees reacted to receiving the honor:

Foreigner’s Mick Jones

Foreigner had been eligible for induction into the Rock Hall for 20 years, but were nominated for the first time this year. Founding Foreigner guitarist/songwriter Mick Jones discussed the honor via email with Billboard.

Jones, who revealed that he was battling Parkinson’s disease in February, told the publication, “I think it means more to me now than perhaps 20 years ago. I’ve had a great career, and this is like the whipped cream and cherry on top. It’s something I will savor over the years. It’s a great honor to be included amongst all these great artists that have been inducted over the years.”

Jones also talked about his sometimes-contentious relationship with former Foreigner lead singer Lou Gramm, noting that he’ll be glad to see him at the ceremony.

“On a personal level I have no hard feelings toward Lou,” Jones said. “We did perform together at the 40th anniversary [concerts in 2017 and 2018]. It has been so many years now since Lou left Foreigner; I like to think that those ill feelings are in the past. There is power in letting go of hard feelings and getting on with your life.”

Jones, who hasn’t been playing shows with Foreigner lately due to his issues with Parkinson’s, also shared whether he might perform at the Rock Hall ceremony.

“I do plan to attend,” he said. “I’m sure my whole family will be there. As to whether I get up on stage and perform hasn’t really been decided as yet. In some ways it might be nice just to be there to soak up the atmosphere and enjoy being inducted.”

Foreigner’s Mick Jones on Making It Into the Rock Hall of Fame & Whether He’ll Perform https://t.co/7hXcNtbHXG — billboard (@billboard) April 22, 2024

Ex-Foreigner Bassist Rick Wills

Rick Wills, who played with Foreigner from 1979 to 1993, admitted to being “more than thrilled” about the induction.

“It’s been over 20 years since we’ve been waiting for this day,” he told Billboard. “I suppose we were frustrated, to be perfectly honest, but we tried to hide it as best we could because we didn’t want to appear like we were sad people. I mean what else could you do but what we’ve done already with our music, and what people have appreciated and enjoyed? We didn’t understand why we didn’t get that recognition.”

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne, who previously had been inducted as a member of Black Sabbath in 2006, said in an email to Billboard that getting the honor as a solo artist “feels big.” He added, “I’m more than honored.”

Osbourne also reflected on finding solo success after his initial exit from Black Sabbath in 1979.

“With every new music venture there’s always a certain amount of surprise that comes when you see the fans embrace it, because no one wants to make a record and have it flop,” he noted. “I feel like I was invited to a party in 1980, and it hasn’t stopped. Not bad for a guy who was fired from his last band.”

The Metal Madman also said that the solo honor “feels different” from getting inducted with Sabbath, “because my solo career, it’s been a much larger part of my overall music career as a whole.”

Regarding whether he’ll perform at the Rock Hall ceremony, Ozzy said, “You never know,” while promising that whatever he wears to the event “will most certainly be black.”

Ozzy Osbourne Says His Solo Rock Hall Induction ‘Feels Big’ https://t.co/i9h4jH1U0y — billboard (@billboard) April 22, 2024

Peter Frampton

In a social media post, Frampton expressed his excitement about the honor while also thanking his supportive fans.

“This is something I never expected,” the British singer/guitarist wrote. “I am overwhelmed that I will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, especially alongside so many incredible artists who have gone before me. I can’t thank everyone enough for voting for me. You are the best. Somebody pinch me please!!”

Dave Matthews Band

Dave Matthews Band posted a brief note that read, “Dave Matthews Band is honored to be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class Of 2024. Congrats to our fellow nominees and thanks so much to all of our fans for the support!”

Mary J. Blige

“Beyond Grateful!!!!!!” Blige wrote on her socials. “This is incredible!!! God always has the final say!!!! Thank you to my fans all over the world!!!! Tears of Joy!!!!”

Kool & the Gang

Kool & the Gang posted a gracious note on their social media pages that read, “Congratulations to the other inductees and THANK YOU to everyone who voted! Feels good to be officially part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!”

The Other 2024 Inductees

In addition to the eight honorees in the Performer category, eight others will be inducted.

Jimmy Buffett, the MC5, Dionne Warwick, and Motown songwriter Norman Whitfield will be honored with the Musical Excellence Award. Alexis Korner, John Mayall, and Big Mama Thornton will be acknowledged with the Musical Influence Award. Lauded music, TV, and movie producer Suzanne de Passe will be recognized along with receiving the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

About the 2024 Induction Ceremony

As previously reported, the 2024 Rock Hall induction ceremony will take place on October 19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. As with last year’s ceremony, the event will stream live on Disney+, and then a highlights special will air on ABC at a later date, and will be available on Hulu the next day.