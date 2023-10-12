All Songs on Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ Ranked

Nirvana, comprised of frontman Kurt Cobain, drummer Dave Grohl, and bassist Krist Novoselic, was catapulted into legendary status with their second album, Nevermind, released in 1991.

The album, which features the band’s biggest hit, “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 upon its release. For as buzzy and strong-willed as it was, it was also vulnerable, sad, and angry at the state of the world.

But what about the tracks, themselves? How do they stack up against one another? Below are all the songs on Nirvana’s Nevermind ranked.

13. “Endless, Nameless”

The 13th song on the album also enjoys the 13th ranking. A hidden track, this song was written by the trio of Nirvana members, Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic, and Dave Grohl. According to Cobain in the book Come As You Are: The Story of Nirvana, the lead singer wasn’t completely certain what he was singing on the track, but he believes the lyrics included: I think I can, I know I can.

12. “On a Plain”

A good, buzzy song. On any other album, this track may rank higher, but the competition on this record is fierce. Nevertheless, this track includes the kick-ass line: Love myself better than you! Which, like all great Nirvana lines, has multiple meanings. Like, “I love me better than you can love me.” And “I love myself better than I love you.”

11. “Drain You”

With big, grunge chord changes, drums, and rhythms, this song, played through different amps and with a different singer, might be something of a lullaby. It’s pretty but turned to sludge thanks to Nirvana’s grunge talents. Another song that would rank higher if Nevermind wasn’t so packed with gems. This song races though, like a Porsche down a freeway.

10. “Polly”

A great song when it comes to craft but a hard song to listen to, this track is based on the true story of a rape of a 14-year-old girl in Tacoma, Washington, near Nirvana’s home in Seattle.

9. “Lounge Act”

Now we’re really getting to the meat of the album. This song for all its work to be offputting is as sticky as any song from the grunge era. That, ultimately is Cobain’s gift and perhaps, his curse. He was counter-culture. But he also became the culture. That may have been too big a weight to bear for the rough rock rebel.

8. “Stay Away”

One of the many things that made Cobain great was his ability to growl. He could sing and he could break, vocally. This song is example No. 1 of that ability. Listeners may wonder how his voice box didn’t break down every time he sang this offering.

7. “Something In the Way”

In between all the rugged rock, there are some mellower songs on Nevermind too, including this one, “Something In the Way.” Cobain, who dealt with substance abuse issues that ultimately took his life, makes his dreamy, addled, grunge stream of consciousness evident here.

6. “Territorial Pissings”

If Batman’s favorite villain wrote a grunge song, it would be this. Chaos, anti-hero, rampaging, and destructive, this song smashes and bashes its way into your brain and stays there. It’s another track from Cobain that should destroy his voice but somehow doesn’t.

5. “In Bloom”

One of the most famous songs from Nevermind, this is one many have heard and its lyrics are stunning. For as handsome and rock icon status as Cobain was, he was one of the best songwriters ever. In this song, the words include:

We can have some more

Nature is a whore

Bruises on the fruit

Tender age in bloom

4. “Lithium”

Another global hit from the album, this song is Cobain stripped down. It begins almost conversational, before then tearing the roof off. It’s an iconic song of the 1990s, of grunge, Nirvana, and Nevermind.

3. “Breed”

The hits keep coming now. This song with Cobain’s voice and the devastating distorted guitars is as signature to the band as it gets. There isn’t a lot to say about this song other than it’s genius. On it, Cobain sings:

Even if you have, even if you need

I don’t mean to stare, we don’t have to breed

We could plant a house, we could build a tree

I don’t even care, we could have all three

2. “Smells Like Teen Spirit”

The grunge hit of the 1990s.

1. “Come As You Are”

Not only was this song a favorite for all ’90s kids to learn on guitar, but the song has a good message. Be who you are and join the party (or fray) just as you feel comfortable. Don’t put on airs, don’t be a poser. Instead, yes, come as you are. Ultimately, this idea from Nirvana is what made them most special.

