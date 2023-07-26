Wu-Tang Clan to Headline Hip-Hop Celebration Concert ‘For the Love’

At one of hip-hop’s founding locations, Queens, New York, SiriusXM and Pandora will host For The Love show at The Knockdown Center on August 10.

The event sets to celebrate the iconic genre and remember the milestones the genre has achieved since its origins 50 years ago. Given that Pandora and SiriusXM have been the home of some of the most infamous hip-hop acts, Vice President of music programming for SiriusXM and Pandora, Joshua “J1” Raiford said in a statement, “Hip-hop is not just music, it’s a culture which has defined and redefined our society through the years.”

Among the breakdancing performances, double-dutch, interactive broadcasts of SiriusXM Hip-Hop Nation’s Gray Rizzy and The Heat’s DJ Steel, and an abundance of other festivities, the most noteworthy aspect of this celebration is the headlining performance by the Wu-Tang Clan.

Founded in Staten Island, New York, the world-renowned Wu-Tang clan will return to their home city to give a celebratory performance of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. “We are honored to share this momentous occasion with these music pioneers and have them take the SiriusXM stage to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of hip-hop,” Raiford concludes.

Wu-Tang Clan’s headlining act is a booking score for Pandora and SiriusXM, due to the fact that the group is often in conversation for the best rap group of all time thanks to songs like “C.R.E.A.M” and “Protect Ya Neck.”

SiriusXM has teamed up with Cricket to donate some of the proceeds of The Boys & Girls Club of Queens, which reportedly is part of SiriusXM’s Care’s Mission advocacy plan to help promote and combat social inequality and racial injustice.

“The music and artists of hip-hop have impacted so many of us in a meaningful way, and we’re honored to give back to the next generation of change-makers across the nation,” says Nicole Hughey, Head of Diversity at SiriusXM.

To purchase tickets and learn more about the event, click HERE.

Photo by Michael Campanella/Redferns