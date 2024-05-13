5 of the Most Successful ‘The Voice’ Contestants Who Didn’t Win

Just because you lost the game, doesn’t mean that appearing on a major television competition won’t boost your career. There have been quite a few contestants from The Voice who lost their seasons but went on to have very successful careers, likely due in part to their time on the show. Let’s look at a few examples of the most successful The Voice contestants who didn’t win their seasons!

1. Loren Allred (Season 3)

Allred was booted off her season during the playoffs, but that didn’t stop her from releasing the hit song “Never Enough”. The track was used for the film The Greatest Shoman and hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart in no time. She also went on to be featured in “Start A Wave” for Disney 100 and auditioned for Briain’s Got Talent just a couple of years ago.

2. Christina Grimmie (Season 3)

Grimmie finished third on her season of the reality competition show. She quickly went on to perform for The Scene, Selena Gomez, Allstar Weekend, and even the Jonas Brothers. Her YouTube following was growing fast and she was catapulting to the top. Unfortunately, Grimmie’s bright future was tragically cut short. She was murdered by a fan after performing in Orlando, Florida in 2016.

3. Morgan Wallen (Season 6)

Morgan Wallen catapulted to fame after his time on The Voice, even though he didn’t win his season. He won a CMA award and was slated to be the next big name in country. Unfortunately, controversy followed Wallen on his journey to the top. He was kicked off of SNL for breaking pandemic protocols in 2020, was caught using racial slurs in 2021, and was recently arrested for multiple felony counts in Nashville.

4. Nicolle Galyon (Season 2)

This country singer was eliminated during battle rounds on her respective The Voice season. However, after her elimination, she realized how much she loved songwriting rather than being a vocalist. She used the connections she made during the show to connect with bigger fish. She’s since written songs for Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Lady A, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, RaeLynn, and many more. And now she has a few Grammy noms under her belt.

5. Koryn Hawthorne (Season 8)

This contestant on The Voice didn’t win her season, but being on the show only helped her. She’s since launched a fantastic career as a gospel singer. She was nominated multiple times for Grammies, Billboard Awards, Soul Train Awards, and more. Now that’s a success story.

