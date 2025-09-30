3 Quick Facts About Kayleigh Clark, ‘The Voice’ Contestant Whose Sugarland Cover Got Her a Four-Chair Turn

Kayleigh Clark is ready to take The Voice by storm! The 20-year-old wowed coaches Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg with her cover of Sugarland’s “Stay,” earning a four-chair turn.

Videos by American Songwriter

Before Clark heads to the Battle Round, read on to learn three things you need to know about the incredible country singer.

She’s a Country Girl

Born in Sumrall, Mississippi, Clark grew up on a chicken farm. On The Voice, Clark revealed that her family farm has four chicken houses, all of which are more than a football field in length, and house 100,000 animals.

“You’ve got to go in there and clean everything up. It’s not a glamorous job, but the farm life is all I know. I’ve never done anything else,” she said, before correcting herself and stating, “Other than music!”

Indeed, Clark began her music career by singing at her church. She got her first guitar when she was 10. From there, she started singing and writing her own music. That journey brought her to season 21 of American Idol, where she advanced to Hollywood Week and placed in the Top 55.

Kayleigh Clark’s Dad Has Struggled With Alcoholism

Ahead of her Blind Audition, Clark told The Voice cameras that she turned to music as an escape amid her dad’s battle with addiction. She also shared that she co-wrote a song about the experience to help kids in similar situations feel less alone.

That song, which is called “Growin’ Up,” was released earlier this month. On Instagram, Clark revealed that it’s the first song she’s released that she had a hand in writing.

“My dad has struggled with drug and alcohol addiction for many many years. I never thought I’d be in the place to write a song about this, and definitely never thought I’d release it, but I’m so happy and proud to say that he is a little over 3 years sober!!!” Clark wrote. “This song is the most personal and emotional song I’ve ever written, and I’ve never been more proud of a song than I am of this one.”

“My hope for this song is not only to help family members of anyone struggling with addiction, but also for the ones who are actively in addiction to see what this terrible disease can do to their loved ones,” she added. “If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, PLEASE reach out for help. This is not something that ANYONE can fight on their own. I PROMISE there is light at the end of that dark road!”

She’s on Team Niall

After Clark’s Sugarland performance earned a four-chair turn, each coach tried to woo her to their team.

McEntire praised Clark’s song choice and “absolutely incredible” performance, while Bublé took the opportunity to share his love for the country genre.

For his part, Snoop noted he was the first coach to turn their chair, before promising Clark, “Taking a chance with me would be something different. I would give you the room to grow. I would also assist you and coach you and give you information to help you become the artist that you are.”

Horan, meanwhile, stated, “You had one of those really unique voices kind of like in Carrie Underwood style and it really pierced through.”

When it came time to choose, Clark told the coaches, “Ms. Reba I love you so much. I’ve looked up to you my entire life, but I think I’m going to have to go with Niall.”

As for why Clark went the unexpected way, she explained, “I picked Niall because a lot of country music artists are going to go with Reba. He can teach me how to put even more soul into the music that I sing.”

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC