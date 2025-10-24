3 ‘Voice’ Winners Who Worked With Their Coach After the Show

A coach’s job doesn’t end after The Voice does.

Videos by American Songwriter

Throughout its 28 seasons, The Voice has showcased huge talents, including Cassadee Pope, Danielle Bradbery, and Jordan Smith, all of whom have gone on to find great post-show success.

Other past winners are still grinding away in the music industry, but they’re getting to do so alongside the coach who worked with them on the show.

Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Michael Bublé are among The Voice coaches who’ve made it a point to champion their winners after the show wraps. Read on to see how those coaches have helped three past winners of The Voice.

Brynn Cartelli

Brynn Cartelli was just 15 when she won season 14 of The Voice in 2018. However, thanks to Cartelli’s maturity beyond her years, Kelly Clarkson decided to invite the teen to open for her on her Meaning of Life Tour. While on the road, Cartelli got the chance to perform with Clarkson and fellow tour opener Kelsea Ballerini.

Two years later, when Cartelli was promoting her debut EP, Based on a True Story, she praised Clarkson for her post-show support.

“I could not have a better mentor, and still, we talk all the time. She’s like an aunt to me at this point,” Cartelli told People at the time. “We’re as much different as we are similar, but she’s also the kind of person that believes you have to trust your intuition to know what’s right.”

Clarkson has even welcomed Cartelli onto The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she’s performed multiple times.

Gina Miles

Since 19-year-old Gina Miles gave Niall Horan his first win on season 23 of The Voice, the former One Direction singer has kept up with the teen. A year after Miles’ win, Horan invited her to open for him on two stops of his The Show: Live on Tour.

“He’s been a great mentor and a great friend, I said that before but I really do mean that,” Miles told NBC of her coach. “I do think he’s been one of the best friends and mentors that I could ask for, and literally every single day, I’m so happy that I picked Niall.”

Sofronio Vasquez

Michael Bublé has kept up with Sofronio Vasquez since he won season 26 of The Voice. In fact, Bublé introduced the champion to Paul Anka and David Foster, two legendary songwriters who mentored him at the start of his career.

In an August 2025 Instagram post, Bublé revealed that three men are working with Vasquez on his forthcoming music. Then, on season 28 of The Voice, Bublé further revealed that he’s producing Vasquez’s upcoming album.

“Not only is he my Coach from The Voice, which historically made us win, but he also became family,” Vasquez wrote on Instagram. “He calls and sends some wisdom and great news for people like me who dream bigger than the world.”

Bublé was thrilled to keep up the relationship, commenting, “You know it’s always a pleasure, buddy.”

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC via Getty Images