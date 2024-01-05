Nick Carter Speaks Out on Sister Bobbie Jean Carter’s Death: ”I Am Completely Heartbroken”

While known for his time with the Backstreet Boys, the last 12 years have been a whirlwind of loss and grief for Nick Carter and his family. Back in 2012, the family learned that Leslie Carter passed away at just 25 years old. Jump forward to 2022 and once again, the family mourned the loss of Aaron Carter who died at 34. And sadly, on December 23, Bobbie Jean Carter passed at 41 years old. With Nick and his family dealing with yet another loss, the singer recently shared a tribute to his sister while dealing with the pain the Carter family has “endured over the years.”

Sharing a vintage picture of the two of them as children, Nick honored his late sister and discussed the family’s struggles over the years. He wrote, “It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years – most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean. I am completely heartbroken.”

Although still processing the recent death of Bobbie Jean, Nick was sure to thank all the love and support the family received. “Thank you for all your love and kind words. We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love.”

The singer ended his post, noting that his sister finally found “peace”. “I know she is finally at peace with God. I love you BJ.”

Nick Carter Still Process Aaron’s Death

Before Bobbie Jean passed away, Nick sat down with E! News and explained the pain he still deals with when thinking about Aaron’s death. At the time, he said, “It’s still unbelievable to me. I’m still processing the whole situation and trying to make sense of it — because it hasn’t. But I’m hoping that one day I can make sense of it all.”

As for other members of the family, Bobbie Jean’s mother, Jane Carter, released a short statement after her daughter’s passing, saying, “I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean, and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time.” She later added, “I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious 8-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.”

