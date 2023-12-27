5 Questions with Shinedown’s Zach Myers—”I Feel Like So Many Writers Try to Stay in Their Lane and That’s My Least Favorite Thing”

The Jacksonville, Florida-born rock band Shinedown is one of the most passionate and intense groups going these days and one of the reasons is guitarist Zach Myers. A self-proclaimed “lyrics guy,” Myers is essential to the band’s big, rambunctious sound.

But what are his thoughts on songwriting, and co-writing? What does he appreciate most about lyrics and what were his favorite albums and artists of the year? American Songwriter caught up with Myers to ask him this and more.

American Songwriter: When you’re going to co-write or collaborate with another artist how do you approach the experience?

Zach Myers: To me, it’s playing where they are strong as a writer or performer. But at the same time trying to break both of us out of comfort zones. I feel like so many writers try to stay in their lane and that’s my least favorite thing to do. Come in that day, see how everyone’s feeling, and then see where the road takes you, and don’t stop an idea because it maybe isn’t “This” genre or “That” genre.

AS: When you write lyrics, what do you keep in mind?

ZM: I’m a lyric guy. My favorite writers are lyric guys first. To me, when it comes to lyrics, I think there’s times to veil things in ambiguity and times to just plainly say them. When I’m writing or answering questions about writing I always use a Rob Thomas lyric in, “If You’re Gone” where he simply says, I think you’re so mean. And in that era, every writer was trying to use resemblances or metaphors to say something. Sometimes, just saying the thing is the way to make the song work.

AS: When it comes to news stories of 2023, what was one that raised your eyebrow when it came to the world of music?

ZM: The fact that Taylor Swift made basically 4 albums in 3-4 years and didn’t miss at all. That gives me hope for music and for writers.

AS: What were your favorite albums from 2023?

ZM: The album of the year to me is my buddy Jason Isbell’s Weathervanes. It’s a masterclass in storytelling. Maybe even more so than any record he’s done. Also, a huge fan of Riley Green and Jelly Roll’s new albums.

AS: What are your hopes for 2024 personally or professionally, looking ahead?

ZM: Just trying to write the best I can. I’ll be working on two records this year—Shinedown and Allen, Mack, Myers & Moore, which have two completely different writing styles. So, I’m interested to see where my brain takes me.

