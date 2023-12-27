Lainey Wilson Surprises Young Fan With Gift of a Lifetime in Heartwarming Christmas Video

Lainey Wilson made one young fan’s Christmas that much special. The country singer surprised the young fan with a visit on the holiday in a heartwarming video.

In what will be a viral TikTok, Wilson visited young Sophia and her mother Chelsea in Alabama. Although her family was aware of Wilson’s visit, Sophia was shocked to see Wilson standing outside her house. The country singer showed up bearing gifts.

The visit was too much for Sophia, who became overwhelmed with emotion and began crying happy tears. Wilson hugged Sophia in a heartwarming display before Sophia revealed that she bought her a gift as well.

Wilson said, “This has just made my Christmas, girl. This had just made my Christmas. I’m so glad I got to come see you. You’re so sweet. I’m telling you I watched that video a million times. I’m not even playing. I watched it over and over again. It’s made me laugh and cry and everything.”

Several people responded to the video on TikTok. Of Wilson, Sophia’s mother Chelsea said, “AND ON HER CHRISTMAS DAY! Shes such an angel of a person.”

Another person wrote, “Lainey Wilson is a true to life gem. She deserves all the greatness in the world.”

One user wrote, “She actually came to your house ON CHRISTMAS??? What an amazing gift for everyone!!!”

Another wrote, “On Christmas Day? I just love Lainey Wilson.. that’s someone that deserves her fame so much.”

Lainey Wilson Made Fan’s Dreams Come True

Wilson first became aware of Sophia and her family after Sophia’s mother posted a video of Sophia getting tickets to see Wilson in concert. Upon discovering the tickets, Sophia was so excited that she began to cry. Wilson discovered the video on the social media platform. She planned to meat Sophia backstage at the concert.

She said, “I’ve watched it a million times. You’re about to make me cry….” Wilson later added, “Girl, come on. I’m going to be seeing you in Huntsville, and we’re gonna make it a night. You’re gonna come backstage. I love you, and I can’t wait to meet you girl. We’re gonna make a thing of it. Wear your bell bottoms, wear your hat, I’ll see you there.”

The video made Wilson emotional as well. She wrote, “Now I’m the one crying, Sophia can’t even get words out she’s cried so hard. You have no idea what a blessing this is, so so thankful!”

[Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio]