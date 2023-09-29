5 Questions with Emily Ann Roberts

Emily Ann Roberts was introduced to the world as a finalist on season nine of The Voice, but music has been in her heart since childhood. Born and raised in Knoxville, Tennessee, Roberts proved she had country music in her blood throughout her tenure on The Voice in 2015 as a member of Blake Shelton‘s team where she powered through hits by The Chicks, Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton and several others.

Her cover of the gospel standard “In the Garden” hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart, while her version of Cam‘s “Burning House” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Eight years after she placed second on The Voice, Roberts is showing her true artistry with the release of her debut album, Can’t Hide Country, in September 2023.

Below, Roberts answers five questions from American Songwriter about her connection to music, how mean girls inspired her first song, and her passion for baking.

1.) When did you first feel a connection to music?

Emily Ann Roberts: Music was always an escape for me, even as a young girl. I remember turning up my CD player, standing on my bed, and singing my heart out to my baby dolls in my empty bedroom. I knew I loved it from a young age, but when I started playing guitar it opened up a whole new world for me. I was able to sing anything I wanted anytime I wanted as well as write my own songs. That’s when things really started to click and I couldn’t get enough of it.

2.) What was the first song you ever wrote?

EAR: Sadly, The first song I ever wrote was a petty song about some mean girls in my middle school. But hey, I wrote about what I was going through and I still try and do that today.

3.) What’s the best advice you got from one of the coaches on The Voice?

EAR: Blake always encouraged me to stay true to myself and make the music that came naturally to me.

4.) What lyric(s) have you written that truly define you as an artist?

EAR: You can shine yourself up just like a new penny / Or pack your bags and move off to the city / But country ain’t about where you are / Country lives deep within your heart – “Can’t Hide Country”

5.) How did you get into baking/cooking? Do you have any recipes that are inspired by music/songs?

EAR: Growing up my momma cooked everything we ate. She always would get me and my sister into the kitchen to learn and help. I absolutely love to cook and bake as a way to tell folks I’m thinking about them or to say I love you. It’s also a great outlet for me to be creative when I need to give my brain a break from creating music.

Photo by Summer Simmons/Courtesy of 117 Entertainment Group