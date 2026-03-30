5 Songs That Could Serve as CliffsNotes to Country Music in the 1970s

Saying that the 1970s was the best decade for country music isn’t a hot take. The genre as a whole was going through some major changes that led to some of the best songs and albums in its history. However, getting into what the genre looked like at the time is complicated and would take more time than any casual music fan has the time for. Fortunately, there are a handful of songs that stand as shining examples of the different corners of country in the ’70s. So, much like CliffsNotes helped us all get through classes with hefty reading assignments, this list will guide you through country’s greatest decade.

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Country music in the 1970s wasn’t just outlaw country any more than it was just the Nashville Sound or the Bakersfield Sound or any other slice of the overall pie. It was everything, all at once. It was the combination of all of these styles that made the decade so amazing.

[RELATED: 4 Overlooked 1970s Country Albums from Legendary Artists]

1. “Made in Japan” by Buck Owens (Bakersfield Sound)

Buck Owens was one of country music’s biggest stars in the 1960s, but his success began to wane in the early 1970s. Released in 1972 as the lead single from In the Palm of Your Hand, “Made in Japan” proved that Owens still had it. With a sound that is part Far East and part West Coast, this song is a great example of the musicianship that went into decades of Bakersfield Sound recordings.

Further listening for this specific corner of the genre includes artists like Merle Haggard and Wynn Stewart. Additionally, Dwight Yoakam is heavily influenced by this style, especially on his first couple of albums.

2. “I Will Always Love You” by Dolly Parton (Nashville Sound)

The Nashville Sound or “countrypolitan” was as much the backbone of mainstream country music in the 1970s as it was in previous decades. String arrangements, backing vocals, and clean production made country records that also appealed to pop audiences. Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” was produced by Bob Ferguson, a founder of the style, and stands as a solid example of where the style was in the ’70s.

Other artists who fell under the Nashville Sound umbrella in the 1970s include George Jones, Tammy Wynette, and Charley Pride.

3. “I Can Get Off on You” by Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson (Outlaw Country)

When most people think of country music from the 1970s, they immediately think of Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson. They were the originators of the outlaw country movement, inspiring countless artists to seize creative control and make the art they wanted to make. However, the music wasn’t all about drugs and crime. “I Can Get Off on You,” for example, is a song from the perspective of a man who gets more of a thrill out of being with the woman he loves than any substance he’s ever tried.

Further outlaw country listening includes artists like Billy Joe Shaver, Jerry Jeff Walker, Steve Earle, and Kris Kristofferson.

4. “Desperado” by the Eagles (Country-Rock)

In some cases, outlaw country saw artists blending some rock into their sound. However, on the West Coast in the 1970s, rock bands were injecting their music with a little bit of country. The Eagles are probably the most popular example of this blend, and “Desperado” is such a great tune.

The Byrds, Flying Burrito Brothers, Gram Parsons, Emmylou Harris, and Poco all created some amazing and influential country-rock that shouldn’t be overlooked.

5. “Paradise” by John Prine (Folk)

A handful of folk artists or simply singer/songwriters rose from some of the coolest corners of the country music world in the 1970s. John Prine is, without a doubt, the best example of that section of the genre. His lyrics were humorous, touching, and poetic. More importantly, he spoke to the human experience like few others could. Take “Paradise” for example. It’s about nostalgic family trips and contains some stellar songwriting. At the same time, the undertone of social commentary is hard to ignore.

Artists like Guy Clark, Townes Van Zandt, and Blaze Foley are other stellar examples of the folk-leaning singer/songwriter world of the ’70s.

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