Reba McEntire Celebrates the “Best Birthday” of Her Life Thanks to Vince Gill and the Eagles

Reba McEntire is celebrating another year around the sun. The country icon turned 71 on March 28, and took to Instagram to share how she celebrated the big day.

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Judging by the photos, McEntire’s fiancé, Rex Linn, planned the ultimate Las Vegas celebration of her birthday.

“I have to put my 71st birthday as the best birthday of my entire life,” McEntire wrote. “Leslie, Nic, Rex, and I had a blast celebrating in Las Vegas.”

During their trip, the pair took in O by Cirque du Solei and saw The Wizard of Oz at the Sphere.

“The @cirquedusoleil ‘O’ show did not disappoint. I’ve seen it so many times. It is the best!!!” McEntire proclaimed. “Also getting to see the Wizard of Oz at the @spherevegas was out of this world!!! Absolutely nothing like it!”

None of those things were McEntire’s favorite, though. That honor went to the Eagles’ Sphere concert, ahead of which she posed alongside Vince Gill and Joe Walsh.

“But the highlight of this birthday trip was definitely going to see, for the second time, @eagles at the Sphere!! Best show ever!!!!!” McEntire wrote. “So much fun getting to visit with the great @donhenley, @joewalshofficial, Timothy Schmit, and @vincegillofficial. It was definitely a night I will never forget!”

During their vacation, the couple stayed at the Wynn, and it exceeded all of McEntire’s expectations.

“The hospitality shown to us by everyone at the @wynnlasvegas was so appreciated,” she wrote. “You guys are 1st Class all the way!! The food at PISCES Bar & Seafare @piscesatwynn was absolutely terrific!”

Reba McEntire’s Wedding Timeline

McEntire ended her post by shouting out her fiancé, writing, “@rexlinn13 knocked it out out of the ballpark this year and is already planning next year’s birthday:)”

As for when Linn will get a promotion from fiancé to husband, McEntire is still unsure. Back in February, she told E! News that her and Linn’s work schedules had made getting hitched a challenge.

“We’re still waiting on a third season pickup from Happy’s Place,” McEntire said of the NBC sitcom on which she and her fiancé both star. “And Rex got picked up on Stick with Owen Wilson, so that pushed the wedding back.”

With that in mind, McEntire said Linn has begun using a mantra: “Work comes first.”

Last September, shortly after the couple’s engagement was confirmed, Linn told the outlet that he and McEntire were “enjoying our engagement time.”

“We love being around one another,” he said. “… Our relationship in real life has enhanced our scenes where we’re together because we’re a lot more comfortable. It makes it a lot better for us.”

Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/CBS via Getty Images