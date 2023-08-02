5 Songs You Didn’t Know Actor Jason Schwartzman Wrote

Actor Jason Schwartzman is known best for roles in Wes Anderson films, including his most recent movie, Asteroid City. But fans of the subtle, cerebral actor might not know that he is an accomplished professional musician and songwriter.
While his films include Fantastic Mr. Fox, I Heart Huckabees, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and more, Schwartzman has also released three albums via his solo project and several more as the drummer of the rock band Phantom Planet.
Schwartzman was also in the video for the remix of the Puff Daddy song, “It’s All About the Benjamins.” And he’s written tracks for the TV show Smallville and the film Slackers.
Below, we will dive into a handful of songs that the actor helped bring to life. Here are five songs you likely didn’t know Jason Schwartzman wrote.
1. “California,” Phantom Planet
Written by Jason Schwartzman, Alex Greenwald
Released on the band’s 2022 album, The Guest, “California” appeared on the television show Fastlane, before it became the theme song to the Fox TV show, The O.C. The track, which is about driving the epic and famed U.S. Highway 101 in California, was also featured in the movie Orange County, and on The Simpsons. It was a hit in Austria, Italy, the U.K., and Ireland, landing in the Top 10 in each country. In the video, below, you can see Schwartzman on the drum kit.
We’ve been on the run
Driving in the sun
Looking out for number one
California here we come
Right back where we started from
Hustlers grab your guns
Your shadow weighs a ton
Driving down the 101
California here we come
Right back where we started from
California here we come
2. “Lonely Day,” Phantom Planet
Written by Jason Schwartzman, Alex Greenwald
Another song written by Jason Schwartzman and songwriting partner and Phantom Planet bandmate, Alex Greenwald, “Lonely Day” was released on the band’s 2002 album, The Guest, which was their sophomore release. In the song, Greenwald displays a knack for a catchy ’90s-like singing style. A blend of alternative and emo. All while Schwartzman smashes the kit expertly.
I could tell from the minute I woke up
It was going to be a lonely lonely lonely lonely day
Rise and shine, rub the sleep out of my eyes
I try to tell myself I can’t go back to bed
It was going to be a lonely lonely lonely lonely day
Even though the sun is shining down on me
And I should feel about as happy as can be
I just got here and I already want to leave
It was going to be a lonely lonely lonely lonely day
3. “This Old Machine,” Coconut Records
Written by Jason Schwartzman
From the 2007 solo debut record by Schwartzman, Nighttiming, a record that was produced by Incubus’ Mike Einziger, “This Old Machine,” like all the others on the LP, was written by the actor-musician. This track also includes the standout actress Kirsten Dunst. The album itself did well, with songs appearing in The O.C., Cloverfield, and Funny People and ads for Dentyne gum. This song itself, however, includes Schwartzman and Dunst singing in lovely harmony.
This old machine
Has been good to me
All of my life
I have waited for you
4. “Slowly,” Coconut Records
Written by Jason Schwartzman
Another from Schwartzman’s debut solo LP, “Slowly” features another high-profile artist from the world of acting. The track, which is an acoustic- and piano-driven song, includes contributions from musical actor Zooey Deschanel.
Slowly we’re dancing
Underneath the pale moon light
Slowly, we’re talking
Underneath the pale moon light
She was my fancy
Underneath the pale moon light
Sweetly she’s singin
A three part harmony
5. “Bored to Death [Opening Theme],” Coconut Records
Written by Jason Schwartzman
For the 2009-2011 HBO series Bored to Death, Schwartzman pulled double duty by playing both the show’s lead character, a fictional rendition of writer Jonathan Ames, and writing and performing the show’s theme song. The series, which ran for three seasons, also included actors Ted Danson and Zach Galifianakis.
All the shadows in the city
Used to love ya, what a pity
I miss the questions you used to ask me
All the shadows in the city
All the shadows in the city
Alright
Bored to death, plus expenses
The only trouble is my sentence
You said you’d never love another
Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage