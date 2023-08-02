5 Songs You Didn’t Know Actor Jason Schwartzman Wrote

Actor Jason Schwartzman is known best for roles in Wes Anderson films, including his most recent movie, Asteroid City. But fans of the subtle, cerebral actor might not know that he is an accomplished professional musician and songwriter.

Videos by American Songwriter

While his films include Fantastic Mr. Fox, I Heart Huckabees, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and more, Schwartzman has also released three albums via his solo project and several more as the drummer of the rock band Phantom Planet.

Schwartzman was also in the video for the remix of the Puff Daddy song, “It’s All About the Benjamins.” And he’s written tracks for the TV show Smallville and the film Slackers.

Below, we will dive into a handful of songs that the actor helped bring to life. Here are five songs you likely didn’t know Jason Schwartzman wrote.

1. “California,” Phantom Planet

Written by Jason Schwartzman, Alex Greenwald

Released on the band’s 2022 album, The Guest, “California” appeared on the television show Fastlane, before it became the theme song to the Fox TV show, The O.C. The track, which is about driving the epic and famed U.S. Highway 101 in California, was also featured in the movie Orange County, and on The Simpsons. It was a hit in Austria, Italy, the U.K., and Ireland, landing in the Top 10 in each country. In the video, below, you can see Schwartzman on the drum kit.

We’ve been on the run

Driving in the sun

Looking out for number one

California here we come

Right back where we started from

Hustlers grab your guns

Your shadow weighs a ton

Driving down the 101

California here we come

Right back where we started from

California here we come

2. “Lonely Day,” Phantom Planet

Written by Jason Schwartzman, Alex Greenwald

Another song written by Jason Schwartzman and songwriting partner and Phantom Planet bandmate, Alex Greenwald, “Lonely Day” was released on the band’s 2002 album, The Guest, which was their sophomore release. In the song, Greenwald displays a knack for a catchy ’90s-like singing style. A blend of alternative and emo. All while Schwartzman smashes the kit expertly.

I could tell from the minute I woke up

It was going to be a lonely lonely lonely lonely day

Rise and shine, rub the sleep out of my eyes

I try to tell myself I can’t go back to bed

It was going to be a lonely lonely lonely lonely day

Even though the sun is shining down on me

And I should feel about as happy as can be

I just got here and I already want to leave

It was going to be a lonely lonely lonely lonely day

3. “This Old Machine,” Coconut Records

Written by Jason Schwartzman

From the 2007 solo debut record by Schwartzman, Nighttiming, a record that was produced by Incubus’ Mike Einziger, “This Old Machine,” like all the others on the LP, was written by the actor-musician. This track also includes the standout actress Kirsten Dunst. The album itself did well, with songs appearing in The O.C., Cloverfield, and Funny People and ads for Dentyne gum. This song itself, however, includes Schwartzman and Dunst singing in lovely harmony.

This old machine

Has been good to me

All of my life

I have waited for you

4. “Slowly,” Coconut Records

Written by Jason Schwartzman

Another from Schwartzman’s debut solo LP, “Slowly” features another high-profile artist from the world of acting. The track, which is an acoustic- and piano-driven song, includes contributions from musical actor Zooey Deschanel.

Slowly we’re dancing

Underneath the pale moon light

Slowly, we’re talking

Underneath the pale moon light

She was my fancy

Underneath the pale moon light

Sweetly she’s singin

A three part harmony

5. “Bored to Death [Opening Theme],” Coconut Records

Written by Jason Schwartzman

For the 2009-2011 HBO series Bored to Death, Schwartzman pulled double duty by playing both the show’s lead character, a fictional rendition of writer Jonathan Ames, and writing and performing the show’s theme song. The series, which ran for three seasons, also included actors Ted Danson and Zach Galifianakis.

All the shadows in the city

Used to love ya, what a pity

I miss the questions you used to ask me

All the shadows in the city

All the shadows in the city

Alright

Bored to death, plus expenses

The only trouble is my sentence

You said you’d never love another

Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage