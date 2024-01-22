4 Hit Country Songs You Didn’t Know Lainey Wilson Co-Wrote

Is there a hotter name in country music right now other than Lainey Wilson? The brilliant and beautiful 31-year-old Baskin, Louisiana-born performer boasts two 2024 Grammy nominations and last year took home multiple CMA and ACM honors thanks to her 2022 LP Bell Bottom Country and its stellar hit “Wildflowers and Wild Horses.”

Not only has Wilson written tracks for other artists, but she’s co-written some of her own biggest hits as well. For more on that, let’s dive into the music below.

“Heart Like a Truck”

Written by Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson

This song was released on Lainey Wilson’s breakout album Bell Bottom Country. Written by Wilson along with Dallas Wilson and Trannie Anderson and produced by Jay Joyce, the song is about strength, perseverance, and triumphing over whatever obstacles lay in front of you. Wilson, who grew up in a tiny town with a farmer father, knows what it’s like to put in a hard day’s work, knows what mud on her skin feels like, and knows the power it takes to get through a long day. That’s what this song is about. On the quintessential country tune, she sings,

I never stay in one place too long

A dirt road’s singing me a siren song

I gotta find a field

I need to spin my wheels

I got a hankering for four wide tires

And I can’t help it it’s the way I’m wired

‘Fore you get too close

Boy you need to know

I got a heart like a truck

It’s been drug through the mud

Runs on dreams and gasoline

And that ole highway holds the key

It’s got a lead foot down when it’s leaving

Lord knows it’s taken a hell of a beating

A little bit of love is all that it’s needing

But it’s good as it is tough

I got a heart like a truck

“Watermelon Moonshine”

Written by Josh Kear, Jordan Schmidt, Lainey Wilson

Another from Bell Bottom Country, this song is the other side of the coin from the track above. It’s about the few hours of relaxation and socialization (and a little romance) when the sun is setting and the work is done. A swig from a jar of a homemade concoction and letting fate lead the way. On the sultry offering, which was written by Wilson, Josh Kear, Jordan Schmidt and producd by Jay Joyce, Wilson sings,

It was right after senior year

Just before the summer disappeared

We went a-ridin’ them old farm ruts

Hangin’ out on the gate of his truck

We threw a blanket ‘neath the sunset

Bein’ brave as 18 gets

We gave each other more than our hearts

With the help of a mason jar

Drinkin’ watermelon moonshine

We cut the burn with a little lime

Parkin’ back in them kudzu vines

I was his and every bit of that boy was mine

Too young to know what love was

But we were learnin’ on a sweet buzz

There’s never nothin’ like the first time

And mine’s always gonna taste like

Watermelon moonshine

“Things a Man Oughta Know”

Written by Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson, Jason Nix

This track comes from Wilson’s 2019 EP Redneck Hollywood, and was later released on her 2021 LP Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’. Written by Wilson, Jason Nix and Jonathan Singleton, the track offers some advice for the fellas out there, as the title suggests (things she herself also knows well due to her upbringing). Of the track, Wilson said, “The list was way too long so we condensed that list. We discussed my childhood and the things that my parents taught me growing up. This song is really about having good character.” And on it, she sings sweetly,

I can hook a trailer on a two-inch hitch

I can shoot a shotgun, I can catch a fish

I can change a tire on the side of a road

Yeah, I know a few things a man oughta know

How to know when it’s love

How to stay when it’s tough

How to know you’re messin’ up a good thing

And how to fix it ‘fore it’s too late

And yeah, I know a boy

Who gave up and got it wrong

If you really love a woman, you don’t let her go

Yeah, I know a few things a man oughta know

“Hold My Halo”

Written by Derek George, Monty Criswell, Lynn Hutton, Lainey Wilson

The eighth track from Bell Bottom Country, this song is about putting all the good habits away for a moment (or a night) and letting your carnal side out, if for just a short while. Sure, most of the time you should behave and be good. But when the stress mounts and the work piles up, sometimes you need to cut loose. It’s a feeling we all know and it’s one Wilson captures in this hit, singing,

Been working like a dog, tryna please ’em all

Tryna put another comma in the bank

Tryna get these broke-down dreams to crank

Sometimes a good, good girl’s gotta break out the denim

Gonna pour me a drink, pour my ass in ’em

For heaven’s sake, I need a good time

Lord knows it ain’t no crime

To leave a little lipstick red on a solo

Make a little mess of my head on the Cuervo

I don’t need no help, no, I got this

Coming in hot as hell, y’all watch this

Gonna tear up this town like a drunk tornado

Light it up, let it all go

Tell that angel inside of me to hide her wings and lay low

Hold my halo

