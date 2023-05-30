5 Songs You Didn’t Know Bebe Rexha Wrote for Other Artists

The 33-year-old New York City-born Bebe Rexha is one of the fastest-rising names in popular music. The artist came up in 2013 as a songwriter on the Grammy Award-winning song, “The Monster,” by Eminem. Since then, she has written for other artists (as you can see below) and undertaken her own solo career, beginning with her debut EP in 2015.

To date, the songwriter has released three studio LPs from the 2018 offering, Expectations to Bebe, which she dropped in April of 2023. Below, we wanted to dive into a handful of songs you likely didn’t know Bebe Rexha wrote for other artists, from Selma Gomez and Iggy Azalea to Eminem.

1. “Like a Champion,” Selena Gomez

Written by Bebe Rexha, Daniel James, Leah Haywood, Peter Thomas

This song from Selena Gomez’s 2013 album, Stars Dance, features Jamaican and reggae influences. It’s a dance hall song that even features Gomez singing with a Bajan accent. Some writers have compared the song to something Rihanna might do, which makes sense since Bebe Rexha worked with Rihanna on another 2013 song, “The Monster,” with Eminem.

Walk like a champion, talk like a champion

Ram-pa-pa-pam-pam, ram-pa-pa-pam-pam

Walk like a champion, talk like a champion

Ram-pa-pa-pam-pam, ram-pa-pa-pam-pam

Tonight, we come alive

Stand up, ’cause you got the pride

Dancing, and the sweat don’t dry

One shot, so baby, hit it right

No doubt, ’cause we’re young and free

Walk like you run the city

Write your name in the sky

Live it up, ’cause baby, it’s your time

2. “Team,” Iggy Azalea

Written by Lauren Christy, Bebe Rexha, Iggy Azalea, Omega, Fuego, STIX, Louis Harden, Marlon Barrow, Ryan Avilez

The Australian lyricist released “Team” in 2016. It features Azalea rapping about the ups and downs in her life and coming to the conclusion that as long as she loves herself, she doesn’t need anyone else—she’s a one-person team.

Keep on pushing like a dealer (say what?)

(Hell nah) Keep on shooting, Reggie Miller (say what?)

(Hell nah) Go and give ’em all the finger

You gotta set the score right, call it Hans Zimmer

My time wherever I go

I took a chance like I’m from Chicago

Hundred-plus in that Murcielago

‘Bout to go ape, hey, yurn it to the cango

Baby, I got me

Baby, I got me

And that’s all I need

Yeah, that’s all I need

Baby, I got me

Only friend, by me

Playing on my team

Is someone like

3. “Glowing,” Nikki Williams

Written by Arnthor Birgisson, Sandy Wilhelm, Bebe Rexha, Daniel James, Leah Haywood

The South African singer-songwriter released her debut single, “Kill, Fuck, Marry,” co-written by Sia, in 2012. Williams released her second single, “Glowing,” later that year, which includes the hand of Bebe Rexha at the pen. The song hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Songs chart and later No. 21 on the Billboard Pop Songs chart. The song is an ode to the person who helped the vocalist.

This is my confessional

Seven seconds till I hit the ground

But you saved my life!

Now I feel indestructible

So protected when you’re around

Yeah, you saved my life!

You make me, you make me feel so incredible

You and I, you and I feels unbelievable

You’re making, you’re make yeah so undeniable

4. “Hey Mama,” David Guetta

Written by David Guetta, Giorgio Tuinfort, Ester Dean, Nicki Minaj, Afrojack, Sean Douglas, Bebe Rexha

From the French producer David Guetta, “Hey Mama” features rapper Nicki Minaj and singer Bebe Rexha. Both Minaj and Rexha have writing credits on the track, too. The tune, which hit No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, at first didn’t officially credit Rexha as a featured performer on the song—she sings the chorus. But after consideration, she now appears as of 2015.

Beating my drum like, dum-di-di-day

I like the dirty rhythm you play

I wanna hear you calling my name

Like, “Hey, mama, mama, hey, mama, ma”

Banging the drum like, dum-di-di-day (hey)

I know you want it in the worst way

I wanna hear you calling my name

Like, “Hey, mama, mama, hey, mama, ma” (hey)

5. “The Monster,” Eminem

Written by Eminem, Rihanna, Maki Athanasiou, Jon Bellion, Frequency, Aalias, Bebe Rexha

From Eminem’s The Marshall Mathers LP 2 in 2013, “The Monster” helped put Rexha on the map. In fact, Rexha had written the song “Monster Under My Bed” originally for her own debut record. She wrote it in a moment of inspiration during a dark time. But in the end, Rexha instead used the chorus for the Eminem song and it helped increase her visibility.

I’m friends with the monster that’s under my bed

Get along with the voices inside of my head

You’re tryin’ to save me, stop holdin’ your breath

And you think I’m crazy, yeah, you think I’m crazy

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for iHeartRadio