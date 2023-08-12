4 Songs You Didn’t Know Bebe Rexha Wrote for Other Artists

The 33-year-old New York City-born songwriter and performer Bleta Rexha (aka Bebe Rexha) is a mighty force in the world of music. She started her career in the spotlight thanks to her work with Eminem on the Grammy-winning song “The Monster.”

Since then, she’s written hits for herself, including “I’m a Mess,” which garnered her a Grammy nomination. To date, she has released three solo recordings, including the 2023 offering, Bebe. But fans may not know that Rexha has written a number of songs for other artists.

Here below are four such songs, including a new country hit.

1. “Nothing Compares to You,” Mickey Guyton featuring Kane Brown

Written by Bebe Rexha, Tyler Hubbard, Jordan Schmidt

In July, Guyton and Brown released this love song that gets those who listen hot under the collar. “[It] said everything I needed to about my relationship with my husband and really spoke to me the moment I heard it. Having been a fan of Kane’s from the beginning, I felt this was the perfect song for us to do together,” said Guyton of the song. “I’m so thankful Tyler, Bebe, and Jordan trusted us with this beautiful song!”

Take my money and all of my time

All of my favorite songs that I write

If I ain’t got you, baby, nothing will do, baby

’Cause nothing compares to you

2. “One More Night,” Bella Thorne

Written by Bella Thorne, Bebe Rexha, Leah Haywood, Daniel James

In 2014, actor and musician Bella Thorne released her debut LP, Jersey, which included five songs, two of which were co-written by Bebe Rexha, who helped put together the title track and this dance, sparkling pop song. “One More Night” is the song you put on during a summer night and throw your hands up to the stars and dance until you sweat your worries out.

Here comes the rebel inside

It’s coming alive, it’s coming alive

Can’t stop, we’re ready to fly

It’s do or die, we’re born to ride

Cause I’m gonna dance like I’ve got no regrets

Gonna make a night I won’t forget

I’m hanging on a razor’s edge

The edge, the edge

Give me, give me one more night

We goin’ til we die

We make it stupid hot

Show ’em what we got

Give me one more night

We goin’ super hot

We’re shooting like the stars

Just give me, give me one more night

3. “Crowded Room,” Selena Gomez & 6LACK

Written by Selena Gomez, Bebe Rexha, Sir Nolan, Simon Wilcox

The ninth track from Gomez’s 2020 album, Rare, the R&B single includes a featured appearance by rapper 6Lack. The only guest appearance on the album is Kid Cudi. Gomez sings, over hand claps, about being together with her lover. Baby, it’s just me and you, she sings. The song’s accompanying black-and-white video features cute footage of a couple canoodling.

Baby, it’s just me and you

Baby, it’s just me and you

Just us two

Even in a crowded room

Baby, it’s just me and you, yeah

It started polite, out on thin ice

‘Til you came over to break it

I threw you a line and you were mine

Yeah, I was afraid, but you made it safe

I guess that is our combination

Said you feel lost, well, so do I

So won’t you call me in the morning?

I think that you should call me in the morning

If you feel the same, ’cause

4. “All Hands On Deck,” Tinashe

Written by Tinashe Kachingwe, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Magnus August Høiberg, Bebe Rexha

From Tinashe’s 2014 debut album, Aquarius, “All Hands on Deck” seems born from a Prince vibe. Sexual and pleading but tinged with strength, allure, and power, Tinashe discards the loser she’s leaving behind. Kiss me goodbye, the Kentucky-born artist says.

All hands on deck

All in front all in the back just like that, like that

I’ma blow your mind, take it out on the floor like that, like that

All in the front all in the back just like that, like that

I’ma blow your mind like that

Wasted heart

When you left me, you left me with no choice

I’m looking for a boy to fill this empty void

Kiss the old me goodbye she’s dead and gone, dead and gone, oh

