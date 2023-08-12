4 Songs You Didn’t Know Bebe Rexha Wrote for Other Artists

The 33-year-old New York City-born songwriter and performer Bleta Rexha (aka Bebe Rexha) is a mighty force in the world of music. She started her career in the spotlight thanks to her work with Eminem on the Grammy-winning song “The Monster.”
Since then, she’s written hits for herself, including “I’m a Mess,” which garnered her a Grammy nomination. To date, she has released three solo recordings, including the 2023 offering, Bebe. But fans may not know that Rexha has written a number of songs for other artists.
Here below are four such songs, including a new country hit.
1. “Nothing Compares to You,” Mickey Guyton featuring Kane Brown
Written by Bebe Rexha, Tyler Hubbard, Jordan Schmidt
In July, Guyton and Brown released this love song that gets those who listen hot under the collar. “[It] said everything I needed to about my relationship with my husband and really spoke to me the moment I heard it. Having been a fan of Kane’s from the beginning, I felt this was the perfect song for us to do together,” said Guyton of the song. “I’m so thankful Tyler, Bebe, and Jordan trusted us with this beautiful song!”
Take my money and all of my time
All of my favorite songs that I write
If I ain’t got you, baby, nothing will do, baby
’Cause nothing compares to you
2. “One More Night,” Bella Thorne
Written by Bella Thorne, Bebe Rexha, Leah Haywood, Daniel James
In 2014, actor and musician Bella Thorne released her debut LP, Jersey, which included five songs, two of which were co-written by Bebe Rexha, who helped put together the title track and this dance, sparkling pop song. “One More Night” is the song you put on during a summer night and throw your hands up to the stars and dance until you sweat your worries out.
Here comes the rebel inside
It’s coming alive, it’s coming alive
Can’t stop, we’re ready to fly
It’s do or die, we’re born to ride
Cause I’m gonna dance like I’ve got no regrets
Gonna make a night I won’t forget
I’m hanging on a razor’s edge
The edge, the edge
Give me, give me one more night
We goin’ til we die
We make it stupid hot
Show ’em what we got
Give me one more night
We goin’ super hot
We’re shooting like the stars
Just give me, give me one more night
3. “Crowded Room,” Selena Gomez & 6LACK
Written by Selena Gomez, Bebe Rexha, Sir Nolan, Simon Wilcox
The ninth track from Gomez’s 2020 album, Rare, the R&B single includes a featured appearance by rapper 6Lack. The only guest appearance on the album is Kid Cudi. Gomez sings, over hand claps, about being together with her lover. Baby, it’s just me and you, she sings. The song’s accompanying black-and-white video features cute footage of a couple canoodling.
Baby, it’s just me and you
Baby, it’s just me and you
Just us two
Even in a crowded room
Baby, it’s just me and you, yeah
It started polite, out on thin ice
‘Til you came over to break it
I threw you a line and you were mine
Yeah, I was afraid, but you made it safe
I guess that is our combination
Said you feel lost, well, so do I
So won’t you call me in the morning?
I think that you should call me in the morning
If you feel the same, ’cause
4. “All Hands On Deck,” Tinashe
Written by Tinashe Kachingwe, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Magnus August Høiberg, Bebe Rexha
From Tinashe’s 2014 debut album, Aquarius, “All Hands on Deck” seems born from a Prince vibe. Sexual and pleading but tinged with strength, allure, and power, Tinashe discards the loser she’s leaving behind. Kiss me goodbye, the Kentucky-born artist says.
All hands on deck
All in front all in the back just like that, like that
I’ma blow your mind, take it out on the floor like that, like that
All in the front all in the back just like that, like that
I’ma blow your mind like that
Wasted heart
When you left me, you left me with no choice
I’m looking for a boy to fill this empty void
Kiss the old me goodbye she’s dead and gone, dead and gone, oh
