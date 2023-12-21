5 Songs You Didn’t Know Old Dominion’s Trevor Rosen Wrote For Other Artists

You may know Trevor Rosen best as a founding member of the country group Old Dominion, but did you know he’s also one of the genre’s most successful songwriters? The multitalented Michigan native has been building an impressive career in Nashville for over two decades, honing his skills as a writer and musician.

Rosen has helped pen multiple No. 1 hits for Old Dominion alongside his bandmates, including “One Man Band” and “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart.” Over the years, his talents have won over the hearts (and ears) of many other major country artists. Keep reading to discover just a handful of Trevor Rosen’s most successful songwriting cuts.

1. “I Hate Love Songs,” Kelsea Ballerini

The playful, retro-inspired track “I Hate Love Songs” became an early hit for Kelsea Ballerini in 2018. Co-written by Rosen, Ballerini, and Shane McAnally, the cut from her sophomore album Unapologetically entered the Top 25 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs and all-genre Hot 100 charts.

2. “Say You Do,” Dierks Bentley

Rosen, McAnally, and Old Dominion vocalist Matthew Ramsey crafted this yearning love song recorded by Dierks Bentley. “Say You Do” was sent to country radio as the fourth single from Bentley’s celebrated seventh record Riser, and quickly shot to No. 1.

3. “Neon,” Chris Young

One of Rosen’s earliest commercial successes as a songwriter, “Neon” serves as the title track from Chris Young‘s third studio album, which dropped in 2011. This infectious ode to life inside dimly lit dive bars, penned with McAnally and Josh Osborne, became one of the most-played country songs of 2012.

4. “Better Dig Two,” The Band Perry

In 2012, The Band Perry struck gold with “Better Dig Two,” a foreboding banjo-driven song that pushes the boundaries of devotion. Written by Rosen, McAnally, and Brandy Clark, the track became a massive hit for the edgy trio, soaring to No. 1 on the country charts in both the U.S. and Canada.

5. “Wake Up Lovin’ You,” Craig Morgan

Country crooner Craig Morgan captivated listeners with this lovelorn single from his 2013 compilation album, The Journey (Livin’ Hits). “Wake Up Lovin’ You” was dreamt up by Rosen, Ramsey, and Osborne, who tell the story of a man whose dreams are still haunted by a former lover.

