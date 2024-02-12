5 Songs You Didn’t Know Post Malone Wrote for Other Artists

Using his last name (real name, Austin Post) and an online rap name generator when he was 14 Post Malone found his stage name. By the time he was 20, Malone released his breakthrough debut album Stoney, which went to No. 1 on the R&B and Hip-Hop chart and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.



From there, Malone broke through with a line of four more No. 1 albums—Beerbongs & Bentleys (2018), Hollywood’s Bleeding (2019), Twelve Carat Toothache (2022), and Austin in 2023.

Videos by American Songwriter

Post Malone (Photo: Antony Jones/Getty Images for Spotify)

In nearly a decade, Malone’s collaborations have also spanne everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott on “Take What You Want,” and more working with The Weeknd, 50 Cent, Young Thug, and 21 Savage, among others.

[RELATED: 20 Best Post Malone Quotes]

Throughout his career, Malone has also written songs outside his direct catalog. Here’s a look at five songs Post Malone wrote for other artists.

1. “Fade,” Kanye West (2016)

Shortly after getting signed, Malone met Kanye West, who asked him to work on the song “Fade” from his 2016 album The Life of Pablo. “I met [Kanye] at Kylie Jenner’s party,” said Malone. “And Kanye was like, ‘Let’s make something.’ So I went over to Ye’s and we just started working and then we just started talking. And we just kept on going. I went in the studio with Kanye and we just recorded the scratch vocals and then I wrote over it.”



Malone added, “He was just a normal guy, like me, and super cool. He was wearing all camo, just all camo. He was very quiet and he was very, very humble.”



The Life of Pablo went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Your love is fadin’

Your love is fadin’

Your love is fadin’



Know it ain’t no wrong

I feel it’s fadin’

I think I think too much

I feel it’s fadin’

Ain’t nobody watchin’

I feel it’s fadin’

I just fade away



I feel it

I feel it

I feel it’s fadin’

I think I think too much

I feel it’s fadin’

Your love is fadin’

I feel it

2. “Forever,” Justin Bieber (2020)

Written by Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Clever, Poo Bear, Louis Bell, Billy Walsh, Harv, Ali Darwish



Malone and Justin Bieber‘s friendship started in 2016 when Post was the opening act on Bieber’s Purpose World Tour. The two also worked on Malone’s Stoney track “Deja Vu.” A few years later, they collaborated again when Malone co-wrote and was featured on Bieber’s trap-bent “Forever,” from his fifth album Changes.



Do you see us in Vegas pushing a Monte Carlo?

Bet that money on baby, bet she don’t leave me, oh no

See them heat waves in the desert look like a lake in the sand

Would you watch the sun burn out with me forever, ever, ever, ever?

You still intimidate me

Keep me up on my toes now

Better man, what you made me

Made me aware of what I was missing

Been missing the way you give me ambition, babe

3. “I Did It,” DJ Khaled (2021)

Written by Post Malone, DJ, Khaled, Megan Thee Stallion, Jonathan Kirk, Brittany Coney, Denisa Andrews, Joseph Zarrillo, and Omed Rozbayani, along with Eric Clapton and James Gordon

Featuring Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, and DaBaby, DJ Khaled’s “I Did It” tells a success story—his own: They don’t like to see when we win, but I did it. “It’s one of those records where, like, after a Super Bowl win, or an NBA championship, any accomplishment,” said Khaled of the track. “The last time I felt like this was ‘All I Do is Win.'”



I’m from the South, never had a handout

‘Fore I let my people starve, I’ll take it out your mouth

These bitches so quick to switch up

I’m from the Lone Star, I don’t need to clique up

It ain’t directed, so it ain’t respected

Stop droppin’ clues ’cause I ain’t no detective, bitch

I’m tryna win, don’t care how I do it, just know that I did it

Why you so worried ’bout what I be doin’?

Countin’ my money ain’t makin’ you rich

Talkin’ down on me don’t make you the shit

How my name in your mouth more than your spit?

I really encourage my haters to talk

Throwin’ that shade only keepin’ me lit



The song also samples the 1971 Derek and the Dominos’ single “Layla” and credits its songwriters Eric Clapton and James Gordon.

4. “Tommy Lee,” Tyla Yaweh (2022)

Written by Post Malone, Tyla Yaweh, Jared Scharff, XL [US], RVNES

Post Malone and rapper Tyla Yahweh wrote an ode to living lavishly and named it after Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. The track, Yahweh’s first to chart the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 65, was followed by two remixes including a guitar instrumental and another featuring drums by Lee.



You always talkin’ about it, yeah (You always talkin’ about it)

You always talkin’ about it (You always talkin’ about it)

You say that you rappin’ in private, yeah (Woah)

But I see that you cap about it (Yeah)

Livin’ life like a rockstar

Pullin’ up, stretch limousines (Stretch limousines)

To look at me, that cost a fee (Woah)

Them double Cs all on my feet (Woah)

5. “Dial Drunk,” Noah Kahan (2023)

Written by Post Malone, Noah Kahan, Noah Levine

Noah Kahan said the reaction to “Dial Drunk” was “overwhelming” in a 2023 interview, and a full circle moment for him. “I never know when or why a song is going to land and to see the meaning and connection you have drawn from this track has inspired me in a way I have never been inspired before,” said Kahan. “You can only imagine my shock and excitement when Post told me he wanted to not only sing on it, but write his own verse. I have been listening to Post Malone since ‘White Iverson’ dropped, even covering ‘Congratulations’ right when my career was beginning. It feels like a full circle moment, and it has been a dream come true to make this collaboration happen.”



Released on Kahan’s third album Stick Season, “Drunk Dial” peaked at No. 25 on the Hot 100 and went further up on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart to No. 3.

I ain’t proud of all the punches that I’ve thrown

In the name of someone I no longer know

For the shame of being young, drunk, and alone

Traffic lights and a transmitter radio

I don’t like that when they threw me in the car

I gave your name as my emergency phone call

Honey, it rang and rang, even the cops thought you were wrong for hangin’ up

I dial drunk, I’ll die a drunk, I’ll die for you

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM