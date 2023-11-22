The 20 Best Post Malone Quotes

The 28-year-old New York-born genre-bending artist known as Post Malone is one of the most recognizable artists in the world today. With tattoos from head to toe, Malone is known for songs like “White Iverson” and “Rock Star.”

Videos by American Songwriter

To date, Malone boasts 11 Grammy Award nominations along with billions of song streams, with tracks ranging from rap to rock and pop. So, with all that experience and achievement to his name, one might wonder about what Malone thinks about it all. To find out what his thoughts are on self-discovery, Justin Bieber, his infamous dance moves, and much more, look no further than the list below of the best 20 Post Malone quotes.

[RELATED: The Best 20 Naomi Judd Quotes]

1. “I’m just myself. That’s the best way to put it.”

2. “You just go with the flow because life is just all about how you feel.”

3. “If you like something, rock it. If you want to rock a cape every day, go for it.”

4. “I’m just trying to make music everybody can get happy to and vibe to and turn up to. So long as I keep making good music, everything’s going to be OK.”

5. “I didn’t have no friends or nothing; I was a nerdy kid.”

6. “I’m not worried about making a certain type of music or sticking to one type of music.”

7. “In New York, my dad raised me to listen to everything like hip-hop, rock and country music. When I moved to Dallas, I started listening to whatever I wanted to listen to.”

8. “Once you have an established song, you can really come out of your shell and experiment with the sound you want to make.”

9. “I’m trying to bring a little bit of every type of sauce into one type of sound. Something that’s really fresh.”

10. “Bieber’s like my brother at this point.”

11. “In order to find yourself, who you really are, you got to be with yourself; you got to hang out with yourself.”

12. “There’s always gonna be setbacks; there’s always gonna be knockdowns. There’s always gonna be people telling you, ‘Hey, you suck!'”

13. “I’m hungry. I’m ready to grow.”

14. “I started making music… I guess I was 12, and I started playing ‘Guitar Hero.’ And you know, it got to a point where on expert, you can only exceed to a certain point. And so, you know, I was like, ‘Let’s play real guitar. Let’s not waste more time.’ So, I got my mom, I told her to buy me a guitar for Christmas, and I started making music then.”

15. “There are times pop music is the end result when I’m in the studio, but I don’t really go in and say, ‘Today I am going to make a pop song,’ but it can happen.”

16. “I think a show is more of an interacting with fans than you just singing songs.”

17. “You can’t get tired in the studio. It’s really tough. But you just gotta keep on going.”

18. “All my dance moves are improv. I just make them up on the spot.”

19. “It has been wild, you know? I started out just putting a song that I made out on the Internet without being sure if anyone was going to like it, and it took me on tour around the world with Justin Bieber. It’s been amazing!”

20. “I’m a pretty happy guy.”

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images