Usher’s Creative and Heartfelt Super Bowl Ode to Late Drummer Aaron Spears Leaves Fans in Tears

While the San Francisco 49ers found themselves on the losing side of the Super Bowl once again, the audience, teams, and viewers at home were all winners thanks to Usher. Taking over the halftime show, the artist promised more than a show, but a celebration of his music career. And that is exactly what he did when he performed alongside performers like Alicia Keys and Ludacris. But while fans praised Usher’s performance, others noticed the singer paid tribute to his longtime drummer, Aaron Spears.

Although given more time than any other performer in Super Bowl history, Usher’s performance seemed to fly by as he danced around the field, taking fans on a journey through 30 years worth of music. But while Allegiant Stadium danced along, others noticed a golden drum kit left empty. With many wondering why the drum set sat empty, Rolling Stone confirmed that the drums were in remembrance of Spears, who passed away in October of last year. The musician was 47 years old.

Usher honoring his drummer that recently passed away during the half time show, got me deep in the feels. — Teddy Wynton | BIRTHDAY ON 03/30 in 🇯🇵!!! (@TeddyWynton) February 12, 2024

Throughout his time in music, Spears performed with iconic artists like Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, and even Ariana Grande. The golden drum kit caught the attention of viewers as Usher performed numerous hit songs like “My Confessions, Pt. II”, “My Boo”, and “Yeah!”

in case y’all didn’t know, the empty drum set belonged to usher’s old drummer, Aaron Spears, who passed last year 👼🏽 — Kassidy Kelton (@sassy_kassidyk) February 12, 2024

Aaron Spears’ Wife Remembers The Star Who Worked With Usher

At the time of his passing, Spears’ wife, Jessica, took a moment to remember the musician. She honored him with an Instagram post. “Aaron was not only an incredibly accomplished drummer, admired by many for his unparalleled talent and passion for music, but he was also a devoted father to our precious son, August. His love, guidance, and warmth were the pillars of our family, and his absence leaves a void that words cannot describe.”

Gaining thousands of likes, Jessica concluded, “We were blessed to have him in our lives, and his legacy will live on through the beautiful rhythms he created and the love he shared with us. We appreciate all the thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Please remember Aaron for the incredible person he was and the amazing music he brought into our world. At this time we ask for privacy as we work our way through this.”

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)