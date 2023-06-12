3 Songs You Didn’t Know Justin Bieber Wrote for Other Artists

Straight out of his 2010 debut, My World 2.0, 16-year-old Justin Bieber had already co-written his mega-hit, “Baby,” along with all the other tracks on the album. Bieber went on to pen the majority of songs on all of his subsequent releases within his six-album catalog, all the way through his 2021 release, Justice.

In more than a decade of collaborations, from Rascal Flatts (“That Should Be Me”), Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee (“Despacito” remix), Chris Brown (“Next to You”), Ed Sheeran (“I Don’t Care”), and Chance the Rapper (“Holy”), among many others, Bieber has also written a few songs outside of his own collection.

Here’s a look at just three songs Beiber wrote for other artists.

1. “Beautiful,” Carly Rae Jepsen (2012)

Written by Justin Bieber, Carly Rae Jepsen, Toby Gad, Alex Lambert

Following the release of her 2008 debut, Tug of War, Carly Rae Jepsen had some success in Canada, but it wasn’t until her sophomore release, Kiss, that she reached more international success with her No. 1 hit “Call Me Maybe.” The song even caught the attention of Bieber, who tweeted “‘Call Me Maybe’ by Carly Rae Jepson is possibly the catchiest song I’ve ever heard.”

Kiss debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200, picked up two Grammy nominations, and earned the Canadian artist two Juno Awards for Pop Album of the Year and Album of the Year in 2013.

After a tour with Bieber, he also ended up co-writing and singing on the Kiss track “Beautiful,” a song Jepsen described as a “friendship ballad.”

“It was a song that him [Bieber] and Toby Gad brought to the table and asked [me to record],” said Jepsen of the collaboration. “Actually, on my first introduction of Bieber, he was like, ‘Do you wanna sing this song?’ I said, ‘Yes!’ I love that track as well, so it was exciting.”

What makes you so beautiful

Is you don’t know how beautiful you are, to me

You’re not tryna be perfect

Nobody’s perfect, but you are, to me (To me)

It’s how you take my breath away

Feel the words that I don’t say

I wish somehow I could say them now

Oh, I could say them now

2. “Deja Vu,” Post Malone (2016)

Written by Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Louis Bell, Austin Rosen, Frank Dukes, Kaan Güneşberk, Vinylz, Markous Roberts, Matty Tavares, Julian Swirsky

Back in 2016, Post Malone released his debut album, Stoney. Along with appearances from Kehlani, and Quavo, the album also featured Bieber, who helped co-write the track “Deja Vu.”

Before working on Stoney together, Malone opened for Bieber on his Purpose World Tour, in support of Bieber’s 2015 album, Purpose, and became quick friends. Post Malone later appeared on Bieber’s 2020 album Changes on the track “Forever.”

I’m tryna see you from my own perspective

You all in my section tryna come to my session

We runnin’ a pressure, you know that we flexin’

We bought all the bottles, we came with the models

Girl, this a confession, I’m not like your exes

I came in from Texas, and now that we textin’

You can fly in whenever, now you undressin’

Panties on the dresser, your hair gettin’ messed up

The feelin’ we catchin’, my love is a blessin’

Made love in that Lexus, made love in that Lexus

I know you remember

3. “10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber (2019)

Written by Justin Bieber, Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Poo Bear, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jordan Reynolds

The lead single from Dan + Shay’s fourth studio album, Good Things, “10,000 Hours” was released four days after Justin and Hailey Bieber’s wedding in South Carolina. The couple also appear in the music video for the single.

The song, which has also become popular on wedding playlists, picked up a Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance and was the first country song to hit the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 since 2012 at No. 4. “10,000 Hours” also topped the country charts and won two American Music Awards for Best Country Song and Collaboration of the Year.

“When a song crosses over that’s special for us, because,” said Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers. “We’re proud to be part of the country music community, but when a song crosses over … somebody may hear that and go ‘I like that,” and they may check out some of our friends who are also making country music.”

Shay Mooney added, “This song (‘10,000 Hours’) changed the trajectory of our career.”

Do you love the rain, does it make you dance

When you’re drunk with your friends at a party?

What’s your favorite song, does it make you smile?

Do you think of me?

When you close your eyes

Tell me, what are you dreamin’?

Everything, I wanna know it all

I’d spend 10, 000 hours and 10, 000 more

Oh, if that’s what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours

And I might never get there, but I’m gonna try

If it’s 10, 000 hours or the rest of my life

I’m gonna love you

