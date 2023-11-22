5 Fascinating Facts About the Rough ‘n’ Rowdy Replacements

The Replacements elicit strong reactions. Their live shows could either be transcendent or a train wreck. Stories grew in both directions about this band from Minneapolis, Minnesota. People would talk about how blistering they were live and how strong the songs were, while others would talk about how drunk they were live and how they couldn’t even finish an entire song before they broke out into a fight onstage.

In 1984, R.J. Smith of the Village Voice said, “Part of the thrill of any Replacements show is that at any moment they may fall apart, fall on their face, fall off the stage, fall as they try to fly… There’s no hurricane’s eye with The Replacements, just four forces pulling in different directions.”

The band seemed to constantly take one step forward and two steps back. They were their own worst enemy. It all started when Bob Stinson was looking for something to keep his 11-year-old brother, Tommy, out of trouble. They teamed up with drummer Chris Mars to form a band, calling themselves Dogbreath. Guitarist Paul Westerberg heard them practicing and joined forces. They recorded a four-song demo tape and changed their name to The Impediments. Peter Jesperson, the manager of the locally famous record store Oar Folkjokeopus, heard the demo and signed them to his Twin/Tone record label. They changed their name to The Replacements and went on to make some of the best albums of the ’80s. Let’s take a look at five fascinating facts about The Replacements.

1. Their First Album Only Sold 2,655 Copies in 1981

Although it would go on to sell 100,000 copies due to the future success of the band, Sorry Ma, I Forgot to Take Out the Trash! was a straightforward punk rock record. It was a strong statement out of the gate with songs like “Takin’ a Ride” and “Customer.”

Tony Lonetree of the St. Paul Dispatch said, “If you claim to love rock ‘n’ roll and aren’t moved by Sorry Ma, I Forgot to Take Out the Trash, you’re either a liar or comatose.”

2. The Band Bombed the First Time They Played New York City

The Replacements Stink. That was the name of their second release, Stink. It was an EP with great songs like “Kids Don’t Follow” and “Go.”

With the release of their next album, Hootenanny, the band embarked on their first East Coast Tour in 1983, which they called Eastern Whirl. The tour took them to Detroit and then to Gerde’s Folk City in New York. The Replacements didn’t dress like punk rockers. They found it silly that all of the punks seemed to wear the same outfit. The idea is that you are rebelling against society by wearing a black leather jacket and having spiked hair, yet you are standing in a crowd of people who are all wearing the same look. The Replacements didn’t subscribe to that. The New York punks were not welcoming to the band. Westerberg referred to the crowd as sheep.

The tour continued to Albany and Philadelphia before it returned to New York City for a show at Danceteria. And Bob Mehr’s book Trouble Boys recounts how tense the scene was during a show in Trenton, New Jersey, too. Several months later, they returned to NYC to play CBGB. They still weren’t accepted. And they were so loud and boisterous that the small crowd cleared out as the show was just starting. (At CBGB!)

3. Peter Buck of R.E.M. Played the Guitar Solo on “I Will Dare”

The next album was called Let It Be. It was rumored that the name was chosen because they were going to break up after its release. The band was showing maturity in its songwriting, and the shows were getting bigger. They were exploring many different genres and moving farther away from the punk rock territory they started in. They infused elements of country, rockabilly, blues, and folk music into Let It Be. Guitarist Westerberg started to play different instruments, including mandolin, piano, and lap steel. They had toured with R.E.M. by that point, and Peter Buck agreed to lay down the guitar solo for the opening track of the album.

4. They Named Their Album Tim After a Singer Who Fell Asleep During a Show

Following the success of Let It Be, Sire Records signed the band away from Twin/Tone Records. The story goes that Westerberg and Tommy Stinson were at a house party watching a band called Duck Kicking Vulture. The lead singer, Tim Piotrowksi, had had too much to drink and passed out—during his performance. The audience cleared out, leaving only Westerberg and Stinson. The duo were so entertained by that event that they named the album after Piotrowksi.

5. They Tried to Throw the Original Tapes of Their Previous LPs in the Mississippi River

Co-owner of Twin/Tone Records Paul Stark remembered how Westerberg liked the idea of your past recordings disappearing. He wanted to be judged only by the current music he was working on. If the technology existed for past projects to disintegrate once a new album is released, Westerberg would have been perfectly happy.

After a day of drinking, Westerberg and a few bandmates went to the offices of Twin/Tone Records and stole what they thought were the master tapes of their first four albums. They threw them all into the Mississippi River.

Paul Stark later confirmed they were backup recordings. Nothing original was stolen.

The Replacements fired manager Peter Jesperson and Bob Stinson (or he quit, depending on who you ask) after the album Tim. Things were never the same after that. There were still great songs, and the band continued to have some success. Pleased to Meet Me, Don’t Tell a Soul, and All Shook Down sold more than their earlier albums, but the band continued its misguided career path.

It’s fun to put on that first album and contrast it with the last one. In some ways, you can’t even tell it’s the same band. Yet there is an underlying sarcasm and playfulness that runs through their entire catalog. Crank it up! (With a wry wink and a smile if you’re so inclined…)

