5 Songwriting Tips For Uncovering Great Ideas

Often, what makes a great song is an old idea that is being delivered with a new angle or twist. Take a cheating song, for example. They’ve been around for ages.

In “Your Cheating Heart” Hank Williams confronts the cheater head on:

Your cheatin’ heart will make you weep

You’ll cry and cry and try to sleep

But sleep won’t come the whole night through

Your cheatin’ heart will tell on you

Twenty years later, when Dolly Parton wrote “Jolene,” she was singing to and about the woman who was tempting her husband. That was a new, surprising approach.

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

Oh, I’m begging of you please don’t take my man

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

Please don’t take him even though you can

(Add to that, a killer guitar riff and a gorgeous climbing chorus melody and it is pretty undeniable.)

Fast forward 40 more years, the Love Junkies (Liz Rose, Lori McKenna, and Hillary Lindsay) took the cheating song to a whole new level with “Girl Crush” recorded by Little Big Town. In it, the woman who is cheated on becomes infatuated by the other woman.

I want to taste her lips

Yeah, ’cause they taste like you

I want to drown myself

In a bottle of her perfume

I want her long blond hair

I want her magic touch

Yeah, ’cause maybe then

You’d want me just as much

I’ve got a girl crush