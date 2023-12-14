5 Stellar Brenda Lee Songs (That Aren’t “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”)

Brenda Lee is, of course, known for her holiday classic, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” Despite that being, undisputedly, her biggest song, Lee has many other stunners in her discography. Revisit five of them, below.

In contrast to the positive outlook in “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Christmas Will Be Just Another Day” is markedly dejected. Since you went away / My Christmas will be just another lonely day, she sings. While the holidays can be a heartwarming time, it can also aggravate heartache. Lee crafts the perfect song for anyone feeling a tinge of loneliness around the holidays with this track.

When thinking of Lee’s hits, the mind immediately goes to “Emotions.” It’s impossible to not sink into this hazy, hypnotizing ballad. The way Lee sings in this track scratches an itch that only an earworm can.

“I’m Sorry” bottles up the charm of the early ’60s with its minor key and poignant vocals. You tell me, mistakes / Are part of being young / But that don’t right / The wrong that’s been done, she sings with a voice much more powerful than her age suggests—she was 15 around the time of the song’s release. There are many songs about unrequited love, but few that capture the angst as well as Lee does here.

Lee’s version of “A Marshmellow World” is one of the best. Her lithe vocals bounce around on this jovial track. Those are marshmallow clouds being friendly / In the arms of the evergreen trees / And the sun is red, like a pumpkin head / It’s shining so your nose won’t freeze, she sings.

“Break It To Me Gently” sees Lee at her most soulful. Her lower register makes her sound far more mature than normal. The classic shuffle of this track is instantly catchy. The replay button will be your best friend when listening to this one.

Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images