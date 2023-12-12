Brenda Lee’s Record-Breaking Holiday Classic “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” Tops the Hot 100 for a Second Week

Brenda Lee’s record-breaking holiday classic “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” is at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for the second week. Lee broke several chart records when the song went to No. 1 65 years after its release. The news came yesterday (December 11) as Lee celebrated her 79th birthday.

Lee shared her excitement about the song’s second week at No. 1 in a press release. “A second week at No. 1—this is surreal,” she said. “As I celebrate this with my fans and everyone who had supported me over the years, I really wish I could celebrate it with Johnny Marks, who wrote the song, and Owen Bradley who brilliantly produced ‘Rockin’.’”

Marks was a master of Christmas music. He wrote some of the most enduring holiday songs in history. He penned “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” “Silver and Gold,” “I Heard Bells on Christmas Day,” and “The Most Wonderful Day of the Year” among others. Interestingly, Marks was Jewish and didn’t celebrate Christmas. However, according to Groovy History, he wanted to write positive songs that would bring people together while reaching the widest audience possible.

In the release, Lee added, “The song has stood the test of time and I am so grateful that this has become my signature song.”

Brenda Lee’s Record-Breaking No. 1 Holiday Hit

Lee broke several chart records when “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” went to No. 1. For instance, it took longer to reach the top of the chart than any other song in history. This also gave Lee the longest span of time between No. 1 singles. It had been 63 years, one month, and two weeks since her last chart-topper. Additionally, it gave her the longest stint between her first and latest No. 1. She landed her first song at the top of the survey 63 years and four months ago. Lee is also the oldest artist to top the Hot 100. She was 78 years young when the song topped the chart last week.

