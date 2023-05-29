5 Striking Live Moments in Honor of Jeff Buckley

Jeff Buckley’s life was brief, but the music he made during his 30 years on Earth was profound. His 1994 debut album, Grace, would also be his last, but it was a release that cemented his legacy among the geniuses of ’90s alt-rock.

The record contained brilliantly written songs that were made even more grandiose by his ethereal croon. Getting to experience his budding catalog live would have been nothing short of spellbinding. Here are five striking live moments in honor of Buckley, who passed away on this day in 1997.

1. “So Real” (Live 1995)

In the below performance of his song “So Real,” his unique falsetto – hauntingly operatic – is on full display. There was nothing exciting or technically complicated about his performances, but his voice alone could make audiences’ blood run cold.

2. “Lilac Wine” (Live 1995)

Live in Chicago, the sweat-drenched singer/songwriter has little stage presence until he begins to play. His performance of “Lilac Wine” finds him getting wrapped up in the slow-burning song. It makes for a moment almost too intimate to behold.

3. “Grace” (Live 1995)

From the same Chicago show, Buckley blazes through his song “Grace,” turning the steady rocker into an entrancing occult-rock aria. His voice becomes an impassioned conjuration, bringing forth an explosive power to close the tune and enchanting the crowd in the interim.

4. “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over” (Live 1995)

Buckley pulls from the same spellbinding power for his performance of the mesmerizing tune “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over.” The sweeping hit finds the artist laying emotions bare for a showcase that is stirring but at the same time chilling.

5. “Last Goodbye” (Live 1995)

At the MTV studios in New York City, Buckley and his band pulled out the “Last Goodbye” for an enthralling display. The performance is subdued, but striking, a sleepy serenade that is pure alt-rock magic.

Photo by David Gahr/Getty Images