Travis Tritt’s Album, ‘Proud of the Country’ Hits Streaming Services for First Time Ever 

The debut album by Travis Tritt, titled Proud of the Country, has finally been released for streaming on major digital platforms. This marks the first time the album has been made available on streaming, allowing listeners to indulge in the timeless sound of Travis Tritt.

Originally recorded in 1987, “Proud of the Country” consists of 11 songs that epitomize Tritt’s iconic musical style. The record, which was recorded over three decades ago, is credited by many to have been the album that earned Tritt his first record deal and serves as a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

In addition to streaming, fans can also acquire a limited-edition CD of Proud of the Country, containing two bonus tracks, at Walmart. Proud of the Country is produced by Danny Davenport, Billy Suit, and Tritt. Tritt also wrote or co-wrote all songs on the album.

Staying true to his roots and continuing to connect with the blue-collar working class that shaped his upbringing, Travis Tritt’s “Proud of the Country” showcases his traditional and classic country sound. The album features a variety of instruments, including acoustic guitar, steel guitar, banjo, and harmonical.

Earlier this year, Tritt teased the release of the album on streaming services, and for fans of Tritt, the wait is over.

Tritt is currently gearing up for his 2023 tour, performing in select markets around the country. The Travis Tritt 2023 tour will make stops in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and more.

Proud of the Country tracklist:

“Don’t Put Us Down” (Travis Tritt) “Talkin’ ‘Bout Love” (Travis Tritt, Joey Davenport, Eddie Queen) “Gambler’s Blues” (Travis Tritt) “Sleepless Nights” (Travis Tritt, Danny Davenport) “Proud Of The Country” (Travis Tritt) “Staying Power” (Travis Tritt) “Get A Little Rowdy” (Travis Tritt) “Spend A Little Time” (Travis Tritt) “Before You Said Goodbye” (Travis Tritt) “Dreams” (Travis Tritt)

Bonus Track: “I’m Not Laughing Now” (Travis Tritt)

