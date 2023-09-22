5 Things to Know About Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa has taken the music world by storm, vaulting from the obscurity of her London-based bedroom studio to some of the world’s biggest stages in mere years. A genre-blending artist, she seamlessly melds pop, disco, and R&B to create a sound uniquely her own. With multiple Grammy Awards under her belt and chart-topping hits like “Don’t Start Now” and “Levitating,” Lipa has already established herself as one of the leading voices of her generation.

Perhaps more intriguing, though, is the fact that the larger-than-life persona you see on screens of all sizes is only one facet of this multifaceted artist. Lipa’s journey is chock full of little-known facts, quirks, and stories that transcend the headlines, offering a more nuanced understanding of who she is, both as an artist and a person.

For those who think they know everything there is to know about Dua Lipa, there’s much more there than meets the eye and ear. We’re about to explore five lesser-known aspects of the pop sensation that will reveal her artistic depth and help fans better grasp Lipa on a human level.

1. She Has Kosovar Roots

Born in London to Kosovar-Albanian parents, Lipa’s cultural background has been a significant influence on her life and music. At the age of 13, she moved to Kosovo with her family, but returned to London two years later to pursue her music career. She often celebrates her roots, and even organized a festival, the Sunny Hill Festival, in Prishtina, Kosovo’s capital, to give back to her community.

2. Her Name Has Special Meaning

Dua Lipa’s name might be synonymous with pop music now, but few fans know that “Dua” means “love” in Albanian. She initially disliked her unique name but grew to appreciate it as she understood its cultural significance and how it set her apart in a crowded industry.

3. She Got Her Start on YouTube

Before her fame, a young Lipa was uploading covers of her favorite songs on YouTube. One of her earliest videos, a cover of Nelly Furtado’s “I’m Like a Bird,” was posted when she was only 14. This online presence helped her get discovered, and it wasn’t long before she signed her first record deal.

4. She Owns Several Chart Records and Has Received Numerous Awards

Dua Lipa (2017), Lipa’s debut album, spawned the hit singles “Be the One” and “New Rules,” the latter of which became an anthem for female empowerment. Her second album, 2020’s Future Nostalgia, took her success to new heights. “Don’t Start Now” became her first Top 3 hit in the U.S. and has garnered over a billion streams on Spotify. She won the Grammy for Best New Artist in 2019, and Future Nostalgia bagged her the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album in 2021. She was also the most-streamed female artist on Spotify in 2021.

5. She Takes Fashion and Activism Very Seriously

Lipa isn’t just a music icon; she’s also known for her distinct fashion sense. She often collaborates with leading fashion designers for her stage outfits and has graced the cover of many high-profile fashion magazines. Beyond fashion and music, she’s outspoken on various social issues, from women’s rights to the refugee crisis, making her influence felt beyond the entertainment sphere.

Final Thoughts

Dua Lipa is far more than the sum of her hit singles and glamorous public appearances. She’s a complex artist with a rich tapestry of experiences, influences, and interests that inform her work. From her Kosovar roots to her YouTube-based rise, Lipa’s story is a compelling testament to the power of perseverance, cultural heritage, and individual flair. And as she continues to scale new heights, this much is clear: Dua Lipa is nothing less than a cultural phenomenon in the making.

Photo: Hugo Comte / Warner Music