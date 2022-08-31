5 Van Morrison Deep Cuts You Should Be Listening To

Van Morrison has delivered a number of timeless songs that have soundtracked our summers (“Brown Eyed Girl”), been the guiding track behind our car ride sing-alongs (“Into the Mystic”), and the driving waltz in many-a slow dance (“Crazy Love”).

While those songs have found a rightful home at the top of the folky blues pack, he has many more that are just as good and waiting patiently to be discovered. The Belfast native marks his 77th birthday today (August 31) and we’re celebrating by going through a few deep cuts that you should be listening to.

1. “The Street Only Knew Your Name” (From The Philosopher’s Stone)

This song takes things back to a time before fame when Morrison was singing on street corners just for the fun of it. Sometimes you got to look back / To the street again / Would you prefer all those castles in Spain / Or the view of your street from your window pane, he sings on the nostalgic track.

While there’s a version of “The Street Only Knew Your Name” on his 1983 album, Inarticulate Speech Of The Heart, a far more intimate version exists on the superb outtakes album, The Philosopher’s Stone. The deep-cut rendition features a pure gospel backing vocal and a hammering piano at the end of the chorus.

2. “He Ain’t Give You None” (From Blowin’ Your Mind)

Effortlessly oozing with colorful blues rhythms, it’s hard to believe this track was written by a 20-something Morrison.

Rich in swagger, sultry tales, and nods to his beloved Belfast, this song showcases the roots music that is steeped in his early career. Throughout the track he idly laughs at his former love interest, You can leave now / If ya don’t like what’s happenin.

3. “Bring It On Home to Me” (From It’s Too Late To Stop Now)

Though no one could supersede Sam Cooke’s original version of this track, Morrison follows close behind, bringing a new spirit to the track in the way only he can. Riddled with classic Morrison ad-libs, I gave you all the money I had in the bank / Not one time did you say thanks, he breathes the song in and exhales it as his own. It’s groovy, lively and a worthy rendition of such an iconic track.

4. “You’re My Woman” (From Tupelo Honey)

You’d be hard-pressed to find a more adoring “thank you” to women for bearing children and going through labor than Morrison delivers in “You’re My Woman.”

Domestic bliss has never sounded as sweet, with Morrison tenderly embracing this intimate celebration of love. He then erupts in the chorus, belting out the lines I love you / I really love you / My heart is for you.

5. “Purple Heather” (From Hard Nose the Highway)

If you didn’t know this Irish/Scottish folk song you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s Morrison’s. It’s gone by many names before (“Wild Mountain Thyme” and “Will Ye Go, Lassie, Go?” are alternative titles) and touches on the time-worn tradition of women wearing a sprig of thyme or lavender to attract a suitor.

But, Morrison’s version is much more about atmosphere than it is about the lyrics. It’s a grandiose mixture of strings and intricate piano lines with Morrison delicately teasing out the verses over top. It’s a masterclass in recorded performance—it feels as alive as it would if Morrison was performing it right in front of you. You never know where he’s going to take this summer staple next.



Van Morrison by Bradley Quinn