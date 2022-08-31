Fan Meeting Lil Nas X Goes Viral on Reddit

A story about a fan recently meeting the famed rapper Lil Nas X is making the rounds on the internet and social media, earning viral status on Reddit and other platforms.

Lil Nas X, who wrote and produced “Old Town Road,” “Industry Baby” and more popular songs, shared the story, joking on Twitter that he’s a “very mean” person.

Wrote the fan, “It’s my birthday, I work low level in the entertainment industry. I was able to secure shitty tickets to the VMAs to see Nicki Minaj. I headed out after she performed because long drive home. The elevator attendant at Prudential Center [where the VMAs were happening] accidentally let me off one some kind of high security floor. Lil Nas X appeared out of nowhere as I was trying to find the exit.

“I’m a shy person so it took a lot for me to approach him and I didn’t want to be annoying but it’s my birthday and this opportunity seemed once in a lifetime, so I did. I said (awkwardly) ‘Montero?’ He said “Yeesss?’ I said, ‘I’m not supposed to be here I’m sorry but can I get a picture with you?’ He said laughingly ‘yes but tell me I look classy’ (he was in his VMA outfit) I did obviously and he was so nice and posed and then suggested we change lighting so the pics would be better. It was really nice. We took a bunch of cute pics. I’m an unpaid intern and meet a lot of assholes in this industry. It was really nice to meet someone I admire and find out they’re a genuinely nice person.

“That’s all!!!”

To which Lil Nas X wrote, obviously joking, “this is not true. i am very mean in person. i once slapped a fan for singing the lyrics to industry baby wrong.”

He added a meme, talking about the joy of beating “nice person allegations.”

Just another day in the award-winning, billion-streamed life of a really nice superstar musician.

And in the words of the original storyteller, “That’s all!!!”

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)