50 Years after Its Release, We Rank Songs from Bruce Springsteen’s Debut Album

The 1973 release of Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. introduced a young Bruce Springsteen to the world. Across the album’s nine tracks, the burgeoning artist would stake his claim on the rock genre with his distinctive early sound that was equal parts Dylan-esque folk and mid-century rock with jazzy flourishes threaded in.

Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. was a small taste of what Springsteen would become with time, a dreamy heartland rocker with endless amounts of poetry for lyrics and compositions that know no bounds. Fifty years after its release, we’ve revisited the debut album, ranking the songs on Springsteen’s first masterpiece from worst to best.

9. “The Angel”

While it’s never easy placing a song from a great work in the “worst” spot, one tune must take the fall, and in Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J., that tune is “The Angel.” One of the album’s middle tracks, the piano-punctuated “The Angel” is still a stunning example of Springsteen’s one-of-a-kind songcraft as he spins a stirring, desperate tale against a pensive arrangement.

8. “Mary Queen of Arkansas”

The album’s third track, “Mary Queen of Arkansas,” is one of the collection’s slower compositions, but it is another shining showcase of the artist’s exceptional storytelling. Mary queen of Arkansas, the devout New Jerseyan sings, It’s not too early for dreamin’ / The sky is grown with cloud seed sown / And a bastard’s love can be redeeming. While Springsteen’s lyrics seem nearly nonsensical, they make perfect sense against the song’s forlorn country-flecked acoustics.

7. “Does This Bus Stop at 82nd Street”

“Does This Bus Stop at 82nd Street” immediately follows “Mary Queen of Arkansas” on the album, punching up the collection with its bright barroom keys and scratchy strums. Armed with a sharp pen and growling baritone, Springsteen rattles off pointed lines throughout as he crafts a head-spinning street narrative.

6. “Lost in the Flood”

Permeated with lines like This countryside’s burnin’ with wolfmen fairies dressed in drag for homicide, the album’s fifth song “Lost in the Flood” is another of Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.‘s senselessly poetic masterpieces. The vivid imagery paired with the song’s desolate melody makes for one of Springsteen’s most haunting listens.

5. “It’s Hard to Be a Saint in the City”

Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.‘s closing track “It’s Hard to Be a Saint in the City” finds the young artist leaving a lasting impression. The racing song is all power and prowess as Springsteen flexes his soon-to-be timeless style.

4. “For You”

The urgent rocker “For You” is a departure from the album’s whimsical wordage, featuring Springsteen relaying a more straightforward narrative, something that becomes a trademark in his songcraft. The song acts as an early example of the icon’s ability to weave an intricate tale with just a few exact words.

3. “Growin’ Up”

The tip-toeing tune “Growin’ Up” is the album’s second track and one of the artist’s most enduring. With its lush melody and enticing hook, the song is catchy, relatable, and continues to be a fearless ode to a coming-of-age.

2. “Spirit in the Night”

“Spirit in the Night” is another of Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.‘s lasting successes. The swinging epic is not only a testament to Springsteen’s versatility from the very beginning, but it’s also just a great song with its spirited horns, sensual piano, and irresistibly singable chorus.

1. “Blinded By The Light”

While it was made a big success when Manfred Mann’s Earth Band covered it in 1976, “Blinded By The Light” is Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.‘s greatest work. The semi-autobiographical song is not only a personal one for Springsteen, making reference to his youth, it’s a relatable one for us all.

(Photo by Rob DeMartin / Courtesy of Shore Fire Media)